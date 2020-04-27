Umar Akmal banned for three years from all forms of cricket

Umar Akmal failed to report spot-fixing offers in PSL. (Source: File Photo) Umar Akmal failed to report spot-fixing offers in PSL. (Source: File Photo)

Umar Akmal has been banned from all forms of cricket for three years on corruption charges, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday.

“Umar Akmal handed three-year ban from all cricket by Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a tweet.

Umar Akmal handed three-year ban from all cricket by Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan. — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) April 27, 2020

Umar, who turns 30 next month, pleaded guilty to not reporting spot-fixing offers in Pakistan Super League (PSL) which led to his provisional suspension on February 20 this year.

The PCB formally charged Umar with two breaches of its anti-corruption code for two unrelated incidents on March 20. The charges come under Article 2.4.4 of the Board’s Anti-Corruption Code which indicates that players can be punished for a minimum of five years if they fail to report all the corrupt approaches made to them during any event.

Umar had also escaped a PCB ban in February for allegedly making crude remarks to a trainer during a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

Umar, who last played for Pakistan in October, has featured in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs, and 84 T20s, scoring 1003, 3194, and 1690 runs respectively.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd