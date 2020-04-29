Umar Akmal should learn from how Virat Kohli changed himself, says Kamran

Kamran Akmal said his brother should learn from Virat Kohli’s exemplary on-field conduct. (File Photo/AP) Kamran Akmal said his brother should learn from Virat Kohli’s exemplary on-field conduct. (File Photo/AP)

Kamran Akmal said his banned younger brother Umar, who has been slapped with a three-year ban, should learn from the exemplary conduct of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli both on and off the field.

Kamran, who had earlier said that the three-year ban was harsh, said in an Youtube chat show: “My advice for Umar is that he has to learn. If he has made a mistake, he must learn from others. He is still young. There are many distractions in life.”

“He must learn from say Virat Kohli. In the early days of IPL, Virat was different and then he changed his attitude and approach. Look how he has turned into world’s number one batsman,” he added.

Umar Akmal, who had scored an ODI ton and a Test ton within two months of making his debut in 2009, had been compared with Virat Kohli in his breakthrough year. Kohli had not registered a triple-digit score back then. Since 2009, Kohli has racked up 70 international centuries while Akmal managed to register only one.

Kamran said his brother can also benefit from observing the conduct of Tendulkar and Dhoni who have always steered clear of controversy.

“There is our own Babar Azam who is now in the top three in the world. Then there are other examples like Dhoni. Look at the way he led his team. Then Sachin paaji who was always away from controversies. These are fantastic examples before us.

“We should observe and learn from them. They only looked at the sport. Off the ground their behaviour was impeccable with their fans and they are fine ambassadors for the sport. We can only benefit from their examples.”

Kamran, however, feels his younger brother was handed a harsh punishment as others have been let off more leniently for similar offences.

“He can never be what the media says he did. He may have reported late, but PCB should deal with him like anyone else. Cricket is our bread and butter.

Speaking about his run-ins with Indian cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Ishant Sharma, Kamran said they were on-field incidents which did not affect their off-field relationships.

“It was all due to misunderstanding and happened in the heat of the moment then. Gautam and I are good friends because we have played a lot in ‘A’ cricket. We meet regularly, have food together.”

“It was all due to me not understanding what he said. The same with Ishant at Bangalore. You know me I don’t say much on the field. Both Gautam and Ishant are very good boys. We respect them and they respect us. What happens on the field, stays there,” he recalled.

