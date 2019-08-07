Umar Akmal alleges match-fixing attempt in GT20: Reports

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has reported that he was approached to fix matches in the ongoing season of the Global T20 Canada, a T20 franchise league which also has the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle and Andre Russell taking part.

Akmal has informed the anti-corruption unit of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that he was approached by former Pakistan international Mansoor Akhtar and an Indian bookmaker, Pakistani media reported on Wednesday.

Following the allegation by Akmal, “Mansoor Akhtar was dismissed from his post; however, the final decision regarding the incident is yet to be made,” reported Dunya News.

Akhtar is an official with the Winnipeg Hawks team, which team Akmal is representing this season. Some other high-profile names with the Winnipeg franchise this season are Dwayne Bravo, Chris Lynn and Jean Paul Duminy.

Geo TV reported that Akmal had complained against Akhtar, a Pakistan international in the 1980s, to the PCB as well to the GT20 administration. “Anti-corruption officials have swung into action after the reported incident,” the Geo TV report said.

Akmal has turned out in three matches for the Hawks so far this season and has registered scores of 12, 49 and 9.

The 61-year-old Mansoor, who is currently based out of the United States, has played around 19 Tests and 41 ODIs between 1980 and 1990. He has gone incommunicado since Akmal’s complaint came to light, according to PTI.