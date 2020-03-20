Umar Akmal charged under anti-corruption code, faces ban that could last lifetime

Umar Akmal has been charged for failing to report corrupt approaches. (File Photo/AP) Umar Akmal has been charged for failing to report corrupt approaches. (File Photo/AP)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has charged Umar Akmal with two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents – related to failure to report approaches made ‘to engage in corrupt conduct’. If found guilty, his ban could last between six months to a lifetime.

Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code pertains to “Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code”.

پی سی بی نے عمر اکمل کو انٹی کرپشن کوڈ کے تحت چارج کردیا •عمر اکمل 31 مارچ 2020 تک جواب جمع کراسکتے ہیں https://t.co/IUEsk460DM — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) March 20, 2020

Akmal was issued the notice of charge on Tuesday, 17 March, and has 14 days (till 31 March 2020) to respond in writing to the charge.

According to Article 6.2, the range of permissible period of ineligibility for those charged and found guilty for a violation of Article 2.4.4 is a minimum of six months and a maximum of a lifetime.

Umar Akmal was provisionally suspended on 20 February 2020. PCB last month suspended him with immediate effect under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which meant he was barred from taking part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board today suspended Umar Akmal with immediate effect…he cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit,” the Board had said in a statement.

