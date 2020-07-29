Umar Akmal’s ban over corruption charges reduced to 18 months

PCB earlier issued a show-cause notice against Umar Akmal. (Source: AP) PCB earlier issued a show-cause notice against Umar Akmal. (Source: AP)

Umar Akmal’s ban over corruption charges has been reduced to 18 months by an independent adjudicator. The Pakistan middle-order batsman had submitted an appeal against his three-year ban imposed on him by a PCB disciplinary committee in April 2020. He was banned for three years after PCB found him guilty of breaching Article 2.4.4 of the Anti-Corruption Code.

Tayyab Rizvi, counsel of Akmal said that they were “grateful to the independent adjudicator for granting them relief” but that the decision was “not what they had thought [it would be]”.

“The punishment can be reduced further,” he was quoted as saying by dawn.

Meanwhile, Akmal opined that he would “try to get the ban reduced further”.

“I’m not satisfied with the decision because other players, who committed a similar offence, were banned for a lesser period. I will consult my legal team before challenging this decision on another forum,” said Akmal.

The 29-year-old will be eligible to play cricket again from August 19, 2021.

So far Akmal has played 58 T20s, 157 ODIs, and 53 Tests for the national team. His last match for Pakistan was in October 2019.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd