Cricket Global: Uganda ropes in former South Africa U19 World Cup coach on three-year deal

Cricket is not a game of select few. While there is a general consensus that Associate countries like Canada, Scotland, and the others do not have as much drawing power but their growth will hit a roadblock if they are not given a chance to perform or lack adequate coverage. Henceforth the indianexpress.com will bring you some of the developments from the world of associate cricket.

In the latest, Uganda Cricket Association announced the appointment of former South Africa U19 World Cup coach Lawrence Mahatlane following the departure of Steve Tikolo from his role in January.

Mahatlane, who was the coach for the SA U-19 side for six years before his stint culminated at the 2020 World Cup in South Africa, is also a rugby and cricket TV commentator at the South Africa Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

Mahatlane is looking forward to his new adventure. ‘I am very excited with the opportunity to be a part of the Cricket Cranes family. I look forward to working with Brian [Masaba, captain] and the rest of the team in taking the team forward,’ said Mahatlane.

“We are very excited to have a coach of such caliber in the set-up,’ UCA CEO Martin Ondeko said.

‘He finds the team on an upward spiral and we believe he will continue with the momentum already gathered. He will also be a very key figure in setting up the structures for the national teams. We wish him the best of luck in his new position.’

Mahatlane did not win any trophies as the coach of SA’s under-19 cricket team, but he has now set his sights on reaching the qualifying rounds of the 2023 World Cup in his new role as coach of Uganda.

Uganda was admitted as an Associate Member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 1998.

In the World Cricket League (WCL), Uganda reached ICC World Cricket League Division Two on three occasions but was relegated to Division Three each time.

It is ranked 31 in ICC’s Men’s T20I Team Rankings.

