UAE wicketkeeper Ghulam Shabbir vanishes from T20 World Cup qualifier, resurfaces in Pakistan

UAE wicketkeeper Ghulam Shabbir who disappeared before the ongoing T20 World Cup qualifier in Abu Dhabi has been traced in Pakistan.

Shabbir, who left his squad without any explanation amid the World T20 qualifiers, failed to turn up for the team meeting ahead of UAE’s clash against Hong Kong on Monday.

While UAE did go on to win the match by eight wickets, Shabbir was once again absent in his country’s next fixture against Jersey on Tuesday.

UAE lost the match by 35 runs.

UAE team manager, Peter Kelly, spoke to the National and said, “At 11 am yesterday we had a team meeting, and Ghulam Shabbir did not show up for it.”

“He did not show up for the bus in the afternoon [when the team left for the Hong Kong match]. ECB is doing due diligence. We are concerned for his well being. We went out of our way to contact any next of kin that we could, as well as any numbers we had for him,” he added.

“We also searched in hospitals to make sure he was OK. We also got people to go and check if he was at home. Since that point, we have managed to find out that he has left the country. What we do know is that he is safe, but we don’t know the reasons that he has gone,” Kelly said before adding, “It is out of his nature, and we are unsure why he left, and why he chose to not tell people,” Kelly said. “He was not a part of the anti-corruption investigation.”

“For the past 24 hours or so, we have been trying to find out if he is OK. We have managed to get to the point where we are. Where we go from here, we [don’t know]. We do know he is OK, and he has left the country. That is all we know so far,” he reveled.

Emirates Cricket Board also confirmed that the player had turned up in Pakistan and was safe.

UAE cricket team is depleted with four players provisionally suspended since they are under investigation under corruption charges.

Mohammad Naveed, Ashfaq Ahmed, Qadeer Ahmed, and Shaiman Anwar

are among those suspended.

However, there is no evidence to draw a link with Shabbir’s disappearance and the corruption probe.