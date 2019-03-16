UAE vs USA 2nd T20 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch UAE vs USA 2nd T20 Live in IST?

UAE vs USA 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: In January 2019, the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved the inclusion of USA Cricket as an associate member of the cricketing body. The country became ICC’s 105th member. Now, are playing their first ever international T20 series, becoming the 28th nation in the world to play a T20I match. The first contest ended in a tie due to rain. The two teams will gear up for the final T20I of the series on Saturday.

UAE vs USA 2nd T20I Date:

The 2nd T20I between United Arab Emirates and United States of America will be played on Saturday, 16th March 2019.

UAE vs USA 2nd T20I Venue:

The United Arab Emirates will host United States of America in the historic T20I series at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

UAE vs USA 2nd T20I Live Streaming:

Both the T20Is between USA and UAE will be live streamed for free via the USA Cricket Youtube channel or USA Cricket Match Center on the official USA Cricket website.

UAE vs USA 2nd T20I Squads:

United Arab Emirates Squad: Mohammad Naveed (c), Abdul Shakoor (wk), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Shaiman Anwar, Rameez Shahzad, Amjad Gul, CP Rizwan, Mohammad Boota, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Amir Hayat

United States of America Squad: Saurabh Netravalkar (c), Monank Patel (wk), Steven Taylor, Timil Patel, Xavier Marshall, Jaskaran Malhotra, Elmore Hutchinson, Hayden Walsh, Jasdeep Singh, Roy Silva, Jannisar Khan, Aaron Jones, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan