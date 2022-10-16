scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

UAE vs NED, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Match Live?

UAE vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Live Streaming Details: UAE will lock horns with Netherlands in the second match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards (left) with UAE skipper Chundangapoyil Rizwan. (ICC)

UAE vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: The United Aram Emirates (UAE) will be looking to improve their record against the Netherlands in ICC events when they lock horns in the second match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Geelong on Sunday.

The UAE will be hoping to deliver a memorable performance as they gear up for only their second appearance in the history of the T20 World Cup. 2014 was the last time they qualified for the mega event. On the other hand, the Dutch had a disappointing outing in the last edition as well. They bowed out from the tournament in the group stage itself as they lost all of their three matches.

UAE vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup Live Streaming details:

When will the UAE vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match be played?

The T20 World Cup match between UAE vs Netherlands will be played on October 16, Sunday.

Where will the UAE vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match be played?

The T20 World Cup match between UAE vs Netherlands will be played at the Geelong Cricket Stadium in Geelong.

What time will the UAE vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match start?

The T20 World Cup match between UAE vs Netherlands will at 1.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1 pm.

How to watch UAE vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match live on TV?

The T20 World Cup match between UAE vs Netherlands will be shown LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the UAE vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match?

The T20 World Cup match between UAE vs Netherlands will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

UAE: Sabir Ali, Vriitya Aravind, Kashif Daud, Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed, Aayan Khan, Zahoor Khan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, CP Rizwan, Alishan Sharafu, Junaid Siddique, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem

Netherlands: Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 11:18:43 am
