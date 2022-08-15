scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

UAE T20 league organisers hoping to minimise schedule clashes

Although the franchises are likely to be mostly made up of players from outside the Emirates, two local players must feature in every starting team.

By: Reuters |
Updated: August 15, 2022 2:32:36 pm
The owners of the Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals teams in the IPL have purchased ILT20 franchises (Credit: Twitter)

Organizers of a new Twenty20 league in the United Arab Emirates are working with their counterparts in Australia and South Africa to minimize the impact of scheduling clashes with their competitions, a top official has told Reuters.

The International League T20 (ILT20), which launches in January, will be the second most lucrative Twenty20 tournament after the trend-setting Indian Premier League (IPL) in terms of player remuneration. The inaugural edition of the six-team competition, however, coincides with another new Twenty20 league in South Africa, Cricket Australia (CA)’s Big Bash League and the Bangladesh Premier League.

Mubashshir Usmani, general secretary of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), said the Jan. 6 to Feb. 12 window for the tournament had been selected because it presented “optimal playing conditions in the UAE”.

“While this window suits our purpose, we are closely working with different boards toward minimizing date clashes,” he added.
The money on offer at ILT20 has caused some consternation in Australia. It has prompted Cricket Australia (CA) to enter negotiation with its top players to retain them for the Big Bash League, which is scheduled to run between Dec. 13 and Feb. 12.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...Premium
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...Premium
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...

Media reports in Australia said CA might block Chris Lynn, who was among the first list of marquee names released by ILT20 last week, from joining the league by denying the big-hitting batsman the necessary clearance.

“We are working with Cricket Australia, in fact, we are in touch with all the relevant cricket boards, to minimize any major clashes,” Usmani said.”We do want Australian as well as any other available players to be involved with the league.”Among the other marquee players announced by the ILT20 were England internationals Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan, and Chris Jordan as well as West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell and Afghan bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Usmani said the franchises had been empowered to sign overseas players directly, although the ECB were ready to help.

Advertisement

“Our team has been working alongside players, players’ agents, and various boards to seek and secure the necessary approvals for those identified to participate in the league’s inaugural edition,” he said.

Although the franchises are likely to be mostly made up of players from outside the Emirates, two local players must feature in every starting team. Usmani said ILT20 was “special” as it afforded players from the UAE, and other associate nations, “an incomparable experience” of sharing the dressing room with top players in “one of the most attractive destinations in the world”.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The owners of the Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals teams in the IPL have purchased ILT20 franchises.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 02:27:27 pm

Most Popular

1

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address

2

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: ‘Panch pran’, fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi’s address

3

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

4

When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: 'When you think of Amitabh Bachchan's son...'

5

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

Featured Stories

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system...
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system...
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid failure to stem atro...
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid failure to stem atro...
The message in Prime Minister Modi’s 81-minute speech: dignity for women,...
The message in Prime Minister Modi’s 81-minute speech: dignity for women,...
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid atrocities against Dalits

Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid atrocities against Dalits

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

Premium
Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

Premium
What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld

The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

PM Modi hosts India’s Commonwealth Games contingent
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 15: Latest News