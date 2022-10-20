scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

UAE knock Namibia out of T20 WC with historic win

Courtesy UAE's win, the Netherlands qualified for the Super 12 from Group A, along with Sri Lanka, while Namibia, who were in the reckoning before the match, also got eliminated.

T20 WCUAE defeated Namibia by 7 runs. (Source : T20 World Cup / Twitter)

Muhammad Waseem came up with an all-round show as UAE scripted their first-ever T20 World Cup win, defeating Namibia by seven runs in the concluding group A match.

Courtesy UAE’s win, the Netherlands qualified for the Super 12 from Group A, along with Sri Lanka, while Namibia, who were in the reckoning before the match, got also eliminated. UAE was already eliminated after Sri Lanka beat the Netherlands by 16 runs earlier in the day. Chasing 149 for a win on a two-paced pitch, Namibia lost half their side inside 10 overs and it was then left to the seasoned David Wiese to steer their ship with 55 from 36 balls. He hit three fours and as many sixes.

But, the effort proved insufficient as Waseem (1/16 from two overs) came out on top with a perfect final over and dismissed Wiese to seal a memorable victory.

Wiese had a superb 70-run eighth-wicket partnership with Ruben Turmpelmann who played the perfect foil with occasional boundaries and clever rotation of the strike in his 25 not out of 24 balls. Namibia needed 20 runs from the last two overs, but Zahoor Khan came up with a perfect penultimate over and conceded just six runs, cleverly mixing up his deliveries and bowling with cross-seam.

With pressure getting on him, Wiese went for a big hit in the final over and holed out at the long-on boundary. Earlier, Waseem slammed a composed 50(41b) while skipper CP Rizwan remained unbeaten on 43 from 29 deliveries to take UAE to a fighting 148 for three after electing to bat. They got off to a slow start with Vritya Aravind struggling to step up and was dismissed for 21 from 32 deliveries.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...Premium
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
Express Investigation: Qatar World Cup kicks off in a month, spare a thou...Premium
Express Investigation: Qatar World Cup kicks off in a month, spare a thou...
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China borderPremium
An Expert Explains: Missed chances on India-China border

But once Rizwan joined Waseem at the crease, runs started flowing. After Waseem’s departure, Basil Hameed 25 not out provided the late push, scoring 33 runs in the last two overs, along with Rizwan who remained not out.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 06:59:03 pm
Next Story

Kerala: Congress MLA Eldose Kunnapillil gets anticipatory bail in rape case

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virender Sehwag birthday
Virender Sehwag birthday special: A glimpse of his storied career
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 20: Latest News