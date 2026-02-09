UAE captain Muhammad Waseem: There is no India-Pakistan divide in team

"In this team, there is no India or Pakistan (divide). We are all representing the UAE, and we are proud of it," UAE captain Muhammad Waseem said

By: Express News Service
3 min readUpdated: Feb 9, 2026 07:49 PM IST
L-R: UAE cricket team for the T20 World Cup and their captain Muhammad Waseem. (PHOTO: Emirates Cricket/X & ICC)L-R: UAE cricket team for the T20 World Cup and their captain Muhammad Waseem. (PHOTO: Emirates Cricket/X & ICC)
Make us preferred source on Google

Eight of UAE’s World Cup squad were either born in Pakistan or have Pakistani roots; eight others are from India or have Indian heritage. In the backroom is the veteran India coach Lalchand Rajput; his deputy is former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat. The cross-border friction that has escalated to Pakistan deciding to boycott the group game against India, as of now, has not filtered into UAE’s dressing room.

Their captain, Muhammad Waseem, says they live in perfect harmony. “In this team, there is no India or Pakistan (divide). We are all representing the UAE, and we are proud of it. We play together, we eat together, and we spent a lot of time together. There is nothing like India or Pakistan in our time,” he said, a day before their game against New Zealand. “We have come prepared and will look to win a few games,” he said.

Since the Asia Cup last September, cricketing ties between the two South Asian powerhouses has been frayed. In the tournament, India captain Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha in all three games. India, after beating Pakistan in the final, refused to accept the trophy as the ceremony included shaking hands with Asian Cricket Council chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is from Pakistan. Naqvi is also Pakistan’s interior minister. Heightened drama, including a potential pull out threat by Pakistan, preluded and followed the tournament. Waseem was asked the question in the Asia Cup. “No, we are not talking about that (Indo-Pak tensions) as we play a lot of cricket together. We are like a family here. There is no Indian and no Pakistani. We play for the UAE team. We play as a family and live as a family,” Waseem said.

The storm kicked up again, when Bangladesh decided to boycott the World Cup, indignant at the Mustafizur Rahman issue. The PCB soon sprung behind Bangladesh and informed the ICC that they would not meet India in the group game in Colombo on February 15. Negotiations, though, are running to make PCB rethink their decision.

It is in this backdrop that the associate nations have landed in India, with a mixture of cricketers from both countries. Oman, Canada, the USA and the Netherlands have immigrants from Pakistan and India in their squads. Apart from Canada and the Netherlands, where most of them hold dual citizenship or that of the adopted country, in the Middle East, they still hold the passport of their country of origin.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026
South Africa (SA) vs Canada (CAN) T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Catch the action from Ahmedabad.
Pakistan players in Colombo await final decision as uncertainty about India match looms
L-R: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed signs autographs to young fans across the fence and Pakistan cricket team during a practice session in Colombo. (Express photo by Venkata Krishna B)
Cleared for takeoff: The many altitudes of Glenn Phillips
New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips in action during T20 World Cup 2026 match against Afghanistan. (PHOTO: AP)
'Virat Kohli said there was no fun hitting mediocre bowlers, he wanted to hit the top ones' - Lesson for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from another under-19 World Cup winner
India U-19 team celebrating with the trophy after winning the U19 World Cup in 2008. (File photo)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement

Photos

The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
‘Violence, forcible disruptions’: EC says West Bengal CM made public speeches to intimidate SIR officials
Banerjee had earlier approached the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution, assailing the SIR exercise.
‘Thought of himself as Chanakya, exposed his weakness’: Gaurav Gogoi takes fight to Himanta
himanta gogoi
'Salman Khan shouted outside girlfriend’s building, beat up people': Childhood friend says 'kind-hearted' superstar follows heart
Salman Khan with childhood friend Master Raju
'Mehmood made and ruined my career': Why Aruna Irani believes she was 'openly exploited' by the star
Aruna Irani, Mehmood
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
'3 kilos of gold every year': This Indian billionaire’s wife stuns the Internet with revelation on Netflix's Desi Bling
Netflix Desi Bling
LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026
South Africa (SA) vs Canada (CAN) T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Catch the action from Ahmedabad.
Pakistan players in Colombo await final decision as uncertainty about India match looms
L-R: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed signs autographs to young fans across the fence and Pakistan cricket team during a practice session in Colombo. (Express photo by Venkata Krishna B)
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Sanae Takaichi
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
RBI, RBI governor
Shark Tank India's Kanika Tekriwal recollects cancer journey at 21, says she fought with a lot of pain during chemotherapy: 'Now sitting with a head full of hair'
Kanika Tekriwal
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
iPhone 16e
Advertisement
Feb 09: Latest News