UAE captain Muhammad Waseem: There is no India-Pakistan divide in team

Eight of UAE’s World Cup squad were either born in Pakistan or have Pakistani roots; eight others are from India or have Indian heritage. In the backroom is the veteran India coach Lalchand Rajput; his deputy is former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat. The cross-border friction that has escalated to Pakistan deciding to boycott the group game against India, as of now, has not filtered into UAE’s dressing room.

Their captain, Muhammad Waseem, says they live in perfect harmony. “In this team, there is no India or Pakistan (divide). We are all representing the UAE, and we are proud of it. We play together, we eat together, and we spent a lot of time together. There is nothing like India or Pakistan in our time,” he said, a day before their game against New Zealand. “We have come prepared and will look to win a few games,” he said.