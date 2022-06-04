scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 04, 2022
UAE bundle Nepal for 8 runs in U-19 T20 World Cup qualifiers, chase it in seven balls

A total of 9 runs that was chased inside 8 deliveries, story of a bizarre meeting between the UAE U-19 Women and their Nepal counterparts.

By: Sports Desk |
June 4, 2022 2:57:35 pm
Nepal Mahika GaurUAE's Mahika Gaur celebrating a wicket vs Nepal in her spell of 4-2-2-5. (Courtesy: Malaysia Cricket/Twitter)

The United Arab Emirates women’s Under-19 side recorded a remarkably swift victory on Saturday when they shot out Nepal for eight runs in 8.1 overs and chased it in 1.1 overs.

In what was a qualifier for the Under-19 T20 World Cup, UAE seamer Mahika Gaur tore through Nepal’s batting order with bowling figures of 5/2. Openers Theertha Satish, who had the highest total in the game (4 off 4 balls) and Lavanya Keny (3 off 4 balls) then sealed a 10-wicket win, finishing the chase at Bangi, Malaysia inside 7 deliveries.

Out of a total of 13 batters who took the guard from both the sides, only three could score more than the extras conceded by Nepal.

Earlier, Nepal won the toss and chose to bat first but could not last long on the pitch, six of their batters being dismissed without adding to the score. Sneha Mahara and Maneesha Rana added 3 and 2 runs respectively while Kiran Kumari Kunwar, Anu Kadayat and Ashma Pulami Magar added a run each to the total.

Indhuja Nandakumar of UAE also had a good outing as she picked three wickets in Nepal’s collapse. Samaira Dharnidharka picked up 1 wicket with her only bowl of the match.

The U19 Women’s T20 World Cup qualifier is being played between Nepal, UAE, Thailand, Bhutan and Qatar with the winner having the opportunity to seal a spot in the inaugural competition in South Africa in Early 2023.

Nepal had won their first game against Qatar by 79 runs, having put 109 more runs on the scorecard than they did vs UAE.

