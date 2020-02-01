Fresh debate erupts over ‘Mankading’ and its validity after incident at U19 World Cup

The debate on Mankading has returned again in cricket circles after Afghanistan bowler Noor Ahmad Lakanwal ‘Mankaded’ Pakistan opener Mohammad Huraira in the ongoing U19 Cricket World Cup quarter-final clash on Friday.

The dismissal of running out a backing-up batsman is known as a ‘Mankad’ after former India bowler Vinoo Mankad ran out Australia’s Bill Brown in 1947. England’s Jos Buttler was a victim of Mankading by India’s Ravichandran Ashwin in the 2019 Indian Premier League.

The incident has sparked a fresh debate among the cricket experts, former players and fans about the validity of the cricket rule, which despite it being against the spirit of the game, exists in the rule book and players are entitled to use it. Slamming the rule, England fast bowler James Anderson said in a tweeted reply to one the cricket fans,”I think there are enough ways to get a batsman out involving skill (either as a bowler or fielder). I don’t think I’ve played with anyone who feels like this is a legitimate way of getting someone out.” He also asked the ICC and MCC ‘if we sort out (remove) this law please?’

While some others are of the opinion that it’s unfair to criticise the bowler who uses the rule. “I don’t understand why people are cursing the bowler. It’s in the rulebook. We all understand the concept of sportsmanship. But it’s as unfair as Mankading when non-striker end batsman cross the line to get advantage of taking a quick single, ” Pritam Saha, a twitter user wrote.

Since the debate has erupted, a number of comments and reactions are pouring in on social media. Take a look and read the interesting arguments below:

Unfortunately it’s not the first time I’ve seen it in under 19 cricket. What are they being coached?? — James Anderson (@jimmy9) January 31, 2020

I think underarm was handled well: it *was* disgraceful, and the sport quickly wrote it out of the rules. A model for Mankading if the consensus is that it shouldn’t be part of the game. Fielding: depends on the offence, but no balls snowballing to greater penalties seems fair. — André Brett (@DrDreHistorian) February 1, 2020



Though legal but Mankading is considered to be the biggest taboo in the world of cricket,should be avoided.#PAKvsAFG #U19WorldCup2020 pic.twitter.com/KYmmWG0rGa — Javed Iqbal (@JavedIqbalReal) February 1, 2020

#U19CWC #afgvspak #Mankad

I don’t understand why people are cursing the bowler. It’s in the rulebook. We all understand the concept of sportsmanship. But it’s as unfair as mankading when non-striker end batsman cross the line to get advantage of taking a quick single. — Pritam Saha (@PritamS68009518) February 1, 2020

lol… if mankading is normalised, you will soon see bowlers mankading the strongest players of the team which is going to make cricket boring… ppl who come to see cricket wants to see a competition, not some cheap ways to out the opponent… — Yasir Hussain (@Reyvun86) February 1, 2020

Stumping is a cricketing act. Mankading isn’t. Their is no spin, flight, dip anything. Its a non sporting act only used when desperate to win. — Sherafgan (@johnbrownreborn) February 1, 2020

If the bowlers over steps by one mm, it’s called a noball. Why do we favor batsmen so much? If mankading is not in the spirit of the game, the non striker leaving his crease is not either. — srinivas puranik (@PuranikSrinivas) February 1, 2020

