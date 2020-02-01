Follow Us:
Saturday, February 01, 2020
Budget Live

Fresh debate erupts over ‘Mankading’ and its validity after incident at U19 World Cup

The incident has sparked a fresh debate among the cricket experts, former players and fans about the validity of the cricket rule, which despite it being against the spirit of the game, exists in the rule book and players are entitled to use it.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: February 1, 2020 12:53:35 pm

The debate on Mankading has returned again in cricket circles after Afghanistan bowler Noor Ahmad Lakanwal ‘Mankaded’ Pakistan opener Mohammad Huraira in the ongoing U19 Cricket World Cup quarter-final clash on Friday.

The dismissal of running out a backing-up batsman is known as a ‘Mankad’ after former India bowler Vinoo Mankad ran out Australia’s Bill Brown in 1947. England’s Jos Buttler was a victim of Mankading by India’s Ravichandran Ashwin in the 2019 Indian Premier League.

The incident has sparked a fresh debate among the cricket experts, former players and fans about the validity of the cricket rule, which despite it being against the spirit of the game, exists in the rule book and players are entitled to use it. Slamming the rule, England fast bowler James Anderson said in a tweeted reply to one the cricket fans,”I think there are enough ways to get a batsman out involving skill (either as a bowler or fielder). I don’t think I’ve played with anyone who feels like this is a legitimate way of getting someone out.” He also asked the ICC and MCC ‘if we sort out (remove) this law please?’

While some others are of the opinion that it’s unfair to criticise the bowler who uses the rule. “I don’t understand why people are cursing the bowler. It’s in the rulebook. We all understand the concept of sportsmanship. But it’s as unfair as Mankading when non-striker end batsman cross the line to get advantage of taking a quick single, ” Pritam Saha, a twitter user wrote.

Since the debate has erupted, a number of comments and reactions are pouring in on social media. Take a look and read the interesting arguments below:  

1.

2.

3.


4.

5.

6.

7.

Also Watch IE explainer on Mankading 👇

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Tears, jerseys on every seat and LeBron James’ touching tribute to Kobe Bryant
Tears, jerseys on every seat and LeBron James’ touching tribute to Kobe Bryant
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 01: Latest News