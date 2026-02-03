Under-19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to live up to expectations in the semi-final against Afghanistan

Expectations in elite sport can be a double-edged sword. They can elevate an athlete and sharpen instinct, or weigh heavily, turning promise into pressure. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi arrived at the 2026 Under-19 World Cup with expectations firmly on his shoulders, tipped as one of India’s batters capable of shaping the tournament. Five matches in, the left-hander has shown glimpses of that promise without yet producing the defining innings that would elevate his campaign.

The 14-year-old’s scores — 30, 52, 40, 72 and 2 — tell the story of a tournament filled with starts and moments rather than sustained dominance. As India gears up to face Afghanistan in Wednesday’s semi-final, Sooryavanshi remains one of the side’s most intriguing yet unfinished narratives.

In his two half-centuries, he offered reminders of why he is so highly rated. The 72 against Bangladesh showcased composure as much as flair, with Sooryavanshi guiding India out of a precarious position at 53/3 and laying a foundation for those to follow. The innings contained six fours and three sixes, but just as telling were the 22 singles he collected, reflecting a growing willingness to value strike rotation alongside boundary-hitting.

The 52 against Zimbabwe, meanwhile, carried the promise of becoming the kind of commanding innings many expect from him. Having settled in, Sooryavanshi looked set for something bigger before falling to a soft dismissal, handing mid-off a simple catch and walking back without fully capitalising on his start.

In the other three matches, promising beginnings did not develop into something more substantial. Quickfire knocks of 30 and 40 and a low score of two pointed to lapses in judgement. For a young batter operating under scrutiny, such moments are often part of the learning curve. What stands out is how often Sooryavanshi has reached promising positions. The issue so far appears less about skill than tempo – knowing when to absorb pressure and when to impose himself.

Pull-shot trouble

That view is reinforced by a clear pattern in his dismissals. All five have come against pace, with a recurring vulnerability to short or hard-length deliveries. Three times, he has been dismissed attempting the pull, mistimed rather than mistargeted, with instinct overtaking calculation. Even in his longer innings, the endings have arrived not through sustained pressure but at moments when a settled batter was required to go deeper in the innings. The evidence points to timing and decision-making rather than technique.

The semi-final against Afghanistan presents a test that aligns closely with those themes. Knockout matches can magnify pressure, demanding clarity of thought as much as range of shots. Afghanistan’s bowlers are likely to challenge Sooryavanshi’s judgement with disciplined pace and consistent hard lengths.

At this Under-19 World Cup, their bowling attack has built its success around control rather than express pace. Right-arm seamer Nooristani Omarzai has been their standout, leading the wicket charts with 12 strikes, while the likes of Khatir Stanikzai, Wahidullah Zadran and Abdul Aziz have supported him by maintaining pressure and forcing errors.

For a player of Sooryavanshi’s profile, such matches often shape perception. Semi-finals demand not just skill but restraint, leaving little room for half-measures. A single, well-constructed innings here would help set a platform or steady a chase, while underlining his readiness to translate potential into impact when it matters most.

Sooryavanshi is also very much a product of the modern game. Brought up in a T20-heavy environment, his instincts are naturally geared towards impact rather than long occupation.

For India, the expectation is not reckless stroke play from Sooryavanshi. His lack of big scores has meant that the middle-order have had to take up the bulk of the load. What this semi-final does call for, however, is a more substantial innings — one that lasts deep and decisively shapes the contest.

Wednesday, then, represents opportunity rather than burden. The Under-19 World Cup has already showcased Sooryavanshi’s talent in bursts; what it still awaits is an innings that marries his natural aggression with composure on the biggest stage. Whether that moment arrives against Afghanistan could go a long way in shaping both India’s path to the final and Sooryavanshi’s own journey through the tournament.