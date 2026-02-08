U19 World Cup: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes it to ICC’s team of the tournament but captain Ayush Mhatre misses out; here’s the 12-member squad

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is one of three players from newly-crowned ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup champions India named in the Team of the Tournament but captain Ayush Mhatre misses out. Runners-up England are also represented by three players, with Thomas Rew named as the captain and wicketkeeper. Rew scored 330 runs at an average of exactly 66, including a match-winning century in the semi-final against Australia while Mhatre, despite scoring crucial half centuries in the semifinal and final, didn’t have the most prolific tournament otherwise, scoring 214 runs.

Sooryavanshi, who scored a majestic 175 from 80 balls in the final against England and was subsequently crowned Player of the Tournament as well as Player of the Match in the final, is joined by allrounder Kanishk Chouhan and pacer Henil Patel in the 12-member squad. The selection panel was made up of Ian Bishop (Convenor), Lydia Greenway, Andy Flower, Telford Vice.

Chouhan made consistently valuable contributions with bat and ball, while Patel’s 11 wickets included a superb spell of five for 16 against the USA.

Manny Lumsden, who was the tournament’s top wicket-taker with 16, and Ben Mayes, the competition’s leading run-scorer with 444, including 191 against Scotland, join Rew in the team as the other Englishmen.Mayes was one run away from equalling the all-time record for the highest individual score at an ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, which had been set four days earlier by Sri Lanka’s Viran Chamuditha – who is also selected.

Chamuditha’s trailblazing 192 came against Japan and included 26 fours and a six. Afghanistan duo Faisal Khan Shinozada and Nooristani Omarzai are both chosen after playing key roles in their country’s run to the semi-finals. Faisal finished the tournament with back-to-back centuries against Ireland and India, while Nooristani took 14 wickets, with a best of five for nine against Tanzania.

Australia captain Oliver Peake also scored two centuries, reaching three figures against West Indies and in a losing cause against England in the last four, while Pakistan’s Ali Raza and West Indies’ Vitel Lawes complete the selection. Raza took 13 wickets at 13.92 apiece, going at just over four an over, while Jamaican left-arm spinner Lawes took 10 scalps in his five matches.

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament

(1) Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (India)

(2) Viran Chamuditha (Sri Lanka)

(3) Faisal Khan Shinozada (Afghanistan)

(4) Thomas Rew [wk, capt] (England)

(5) Oliver Peake (Australia)

(6) Ben Mayes (England)

(7) Kanishk Chouhan (India)

(8) Nooristani Omarzai (Afghanistan)

(9) Vitel Lawes (West Indies)

(10) Ali Raza (Pakistan)

(11) Manny Lumsden (England)

(12) Henil Patel (India)

Records tumble in the tournament

Sooryavanshi smashed 15 fours and 15 sixes in his brutal 175 from 80 balls – the highest ever score in an ICC World Cup final – as India posted 411 for nine and won their record-extending 6th title. Sooryavanshi’s exploits will go down in ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup history and have shown the world in no uncertain terms what he is capable of, with his 439 runs coming at a competition-best strike rate of 169.49. He also hit a staggering U19 World Cup-record 30 sixes and only Ben Mayes topped him in the run-scoring charts, the 18-year-old finishing on 444 which included a superb 191 against Scotland.

History was made during Sri Lanka’s Group A clash with Japan as Dimantha Mahavithana and Viran Chamuditha’s opening stand of 328 became the highest partnership for any wicket in both U19 World Cups and in Youth ODIs. The latter went on to score a competition record 192 for Sri Lanka. Australia’s Will Malajczuk broke the record for the fastest U19 World Cup hundred when he reached the mark from just 51 balls against Japan while West Indies’ Shaquan Belle claimed the best figures of the event after taking six for 40 against South Africa.