Watch: Uganda U-19 bowler Joseph Baguma ‘mankads’ PNG batter John Kariko

In the ongoing U-19 World Cup, the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ debate has been sparked again after a ‘Mankading’ incident took place during the match between Uganda and Papua New Guinea. In the 16th over of the PNG innings, John Kariko, the non-striker, was backed up too far at his end, and Joseph Baguma did the rest and was determined to run him out.

The term ‘Mankading’ is derived from the name of legendary former Indian cricketer Vinoo Mankad. In 1947, during a series in Australia, Mankad had dismissed opposition batsman Bill Brown twice by clipping the bails at the non-striker’s end before bowling the ball. While Mankad found himself at the end of significant criticism, he received support from an unlikely source – batting great and then Australian captain Sir Don Bradman.

Coming to the match, Uganda decided to bat first after winning the toss. They put up a total of 123 runs on the board after an abysmal start. However, while chasing the total, Papua New Guinea batted terribly; they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Uganda defended the total and defeated PNG by 35 runs as PNG were restricted to just 88 runs. Uganda will now take on Scotland in the play-off on January 13.