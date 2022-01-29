scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, January 29, 2022
Must Read

Watch: Uganda U-19 bowler Joseph Baguma ‘mankads’ PNG batter John Kariko

Cyrus Kakuru inspired Uganda to a 35-run victory over Papua New Guinea in the Plate play-off semi-finals in Trinidad.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: January 29, 2022 12:14:04 pm
U19 World Cup, Uganda , PNG, Uganda vs PNG, sports news, indian expressThe term ‘Mankading’ is derived from the name of legendary former Indian cricketer Vinoo Mankad.(Twitter)

In the ongoing U-19 World Cup, the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ debate has been sparked again after a ‘Mankading’ incident took place during the match between Uganda and Papua New Guinea. In the 16th over of the PNG innings, John Kariko, the non-striker, was backed up too far at his end, and Joseph Baguma did the rest and was determined to run him out.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

The term ‘Mankading’ is derived from the name of legendary former Indian cricketer Vinoo Mankad. In 1947, during a series in Australia, Mankad had dismissed opposition batsman Bill Brown twice by clipping the bails at the non-striker’s end before bowling the ball. While Mankad found himself at the end of significant criticism, he received support from an unlikely source – batting great and then Australian captain Sir Don Bradman.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Coming to the match, Uganda decided to bat first after winning the toss. They put up a total of 123 runs on the board after an abysmal start. However, while chasing the total, Papua New Guinea batted terribly; they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Uganda defended the total and defeated PNG by 35 runs as PNG were restricted to just 88 runs. Uganda will now take on Scotland in the play-off on January 13.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Australian Open 2022: Medvedev takes down Tsitsipas to storm into final
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 29: Latest News