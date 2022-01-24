scorecardresearch
Monday, January 24, 2022
U-19 World Cup: VVS Laxman interacts with Uganda players

Title favourites India defeated India by a whopping 326-run in their final stage match.

By: PTI | Trinidad |
January 24, 2022 10:51:59 am
VV Laxman visited Uganda U-19 camp after their match against India U-19. (Twitter/Uganda Cricket)

Indian batting great and head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) VVS Laxman had words of encouragement for Uganda players after the African team suffered a whopping 326-run loss to title favourites India in the U-19 World Cup here.

“Indian Legend @VVSLaxman281 visited our camp yesterday after the game and gave some advise to the boys after our game aganist India U-19. Thank you Laxman Bhai,” tweeted Uganda Cricket Association.

Laxman on his part, said that he enjoyed speaking to the players.

“Enjoyed talking to the boys, and I wish them and Uganda cricket all the success going forward,” tweeted the 47-year-old from Hyderabad.

India rode on blistering centuries by opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Raj Bawa as they crushed the East African side at the picturesque Brian Lara stadium in a lopsided affair on Saturday.

Uganda, who were placed in Group B, along with South Africa, India and Ireland, lost all three league games and bowed out of the marquee event.

