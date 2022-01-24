U-19 World Cup: VVS Laxman interacts with Uganda players

Indian batting great and head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) VVS Laxman had words of encouragement for Uganda players after the African team suffered a whopping 326-run loss to title favourites India in the U-19 World Cup here.

Indian Legend @VVSLaxman281 visited our camp yesterday after the game and gave some advise to the boys after our game aganist India U-19. Thank you Laxman Bhai.#Cheer4BabyCricketCranes pic.twitter.com/o35UV3x5TD — Uganda Cricket Association (@CricketUganda) January 23, 2022

“Indian Legend @VVSLaxman281 visited our camp yesterday after the game and gave some advise to the boys after our game aganist India U-19. Thank you Laxman Bhai,” tweeted Uganda Cricket Association.

Enjoyed talking to the boys, and I wish them and Uganda cricket all the success going forward. #U19CWC — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 23, 2022

Laxman on his part, said that he enjoyed speaking to the players.

“Enjoyed talking to the boys, and I wish them and Uganda cricket all the success going forward,” tweeted the 47-year-old from Hyderabad.

India rode on blistering centuries by opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Raj Bawa as they crushed the East African side at the picturesque Brian Lara stadium in a lopsided affair on Saturday.

Uganda, who were placed in Group B, along with South Africa, India and Ireland, lost all three league games and bowed out of the marquee event.