U-19 World Cup: Pakistan through to 5th place play-off

Pakistan cemented their place in the 5th place play-off with a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Antigua and Barbuda.

Bangladesh’s innings was dominated by Ariful Islam, who arrived at the crease in the 12th over with his side on 23 for three and set about guiding them to a competitive total.

Islam had fallen for single-figure scores in his two previous innings at this tournament but quickly found his groove here and brought up his half-century with a glorious six over long-on.

The 17-year-old continued to lose partners – Mehran Mumtaz proving particularly potent with three for 16 from his 10 overs – but kept his composure and accelerated at the death, striking three sixes in one Awais Ali over to move into the nineties.

His century, from 118 balls, arrived midway through the 49th over but Islam fell to the next delivery – the ninth wicket to fall in an innings which was ended on 175 with four balls remaining.

Muhammad Shehzad and Haseebullah Khan started confidently in reply, adding 76 in 19 overs before the former fell for 36.

Khan struck four fours and four sixes before picking out deep square leg on 78, by which time his side needed just 36 more for victory.

Irfan Khan (24) was unfortunate to be run out backing up and Qasim Akram fell for a single but Abdul Faseeh’s unbeaten 22 saw Pakistan home with 21 balls to spare.

Pakistan will now take on Sri Lanka in the 5th place play-off on Thursday, with Bangladesh to play South Africa for the right to finish seventh.

UAE ease past Ireland in Plate final

United Arab Emirates concluded their best ever ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign in style with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Ireland in the Plate final.

Ireland won the toss and chose to bat but were quickly in trouble, falling to 27 for three when captain Tim Tector became the second of Jash Giyanani’s two scalps.

Philippus le Roux salvaged a similar situation against Canada earlier in the tournament but could make just 14 on this occasion as wickets continued to fall at regular intervals, with only in-form opener Jack Dickson displaying much in the way of resistance.

The wicketkeeper, who made an unbeaten 78 against Zimbabwe last time out, twice cleared the ropes on his way to 40 before falling to Dhruv Panashar (two for 15) to leave Ireland languishing on 91 for six.

Reuben Wilson was the final wicket to fall as Ireland were dismissed for 122 in the 46th over, leaving Tector’s side desperate for early scalps.

Their hopes were briefly raised when Parashar was clean bowled by Jamie Forbes with the score on 41 but Kai Smith and Punya Mehra quickly eased any UAE nerves.

Smith hit seven boundaries before falling one run shy of a half-century while Mehra finished with a flourish, striking the final ball of the 26th over for six to take his side past their target and his own total to an unbeaten 48.

UAE’s victory secured a ninth-placed finish, beating their previous best of 12th.

Bishop and Wickham centuries secure 11th place for West Indies

Teddy Bishop and Kevin Wickham each struck centuries as West Indies powered to an impressive eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the 11th-place play-off.

The host nation have had a mixed tournament but came out determined to finish on a high, with Johann Layne quickly reducing Zimbabwe to 25 for two.

Steven Saul and Brian Bennett steadied the ship and when Saul fell for 34, Bennett joined forces with twin brother David to put together an excellent fourth-wicket stand.

Both passed half-centuries and the partnership reached 102 when Brian was caught behind for 62, leaving his brother to continue the charge alongside Connor Mitchell.

Bennett finished unbeaten on 77 and Mitchell plundered a 26-ball 42 not out as Zimbabwe finished on what appeared to be a challenging 256 for four.

But following the early departure of captain Matthew Nandu, Bishop and Wickham made a potentially tricky chase look simple.

The pair rotated the strike effectively and found boundaries when they needed them, with Wickham striking 17 fours to beat his partner to three figures.

He soon fell for 104 while Bishop ensured he was there at the end, finishing unbeaten on 112 from 121 balls with 11 fours and a six.

It was left to Rivaldo Clarke to strike the winning runs, which he did by blasting the second ball of the final over for six.

After their play off match was cancelled due to COVID-19, Canada finished the tournament in 15th place as a result of having a better net-run-rate than PNG from all matches played in the event.