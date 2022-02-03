Under-19 World Cup: From fighting Covid to storming into finals — A look at Team India’s journey

In the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022, the Indian colts carried forward their winning momentum and sealed a spot in the finals for the fourth straight time. Skipper Yash Dhull led from the front as the boys in blue outplayed the Australians in the semifinal at the Coolidge Cricket Ground and set up a date with England in the World Cup final on Saturday.

Australia was bowled out for a paltry 194, falling short by 96 runs short as seven wickets were taken by spin, with Vicky Ostwal the pick of the bowlers with 3/42. With the willow, Dhull batted brilliantly amassing 110 runs and he was well assisted by his deputy Rasheed who scored 94 runs.

WHAT. A. PERFORMANCE! 💪 👌 India U19 beat Australia U19 by 9⃣6⃣ runs & march into the #U19CWC 2022 Final. 👏 👏 #BoysInBlue #INDvAUS This is India U19’s 4th successive & 8th overall appearance in the U19 World Cup finals. 🔝 Scorecard ➡️ https://t.co/tpXk8p6Uw6 pic.twitter.com/tapbrYrIMg — BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2022

It has been a tough ride for the Indian team in this edition as they were infected by the coronavirus and at one point even struggled to pick a fit eleven. However, despite the setback, the Indians have come back fitter and stronger than before and here is a brief look at their journey so far in the tournament.

India’s journey to the final:

Match 1

(Twitter). (Twitter).

India kick-started their campaign against South Africa. India batted first and scored 232 runs with the help of Dhull’s brilliant 82 runs. In reply, South Africa faced a few early blows and were restricted to 187 runs. India won this match by 45 runs.

Match 2

(Twitter). (Twitter).

In the match against Ireland, India made 307 runs with the help of crucial knocks from Harnoor Singh and Angrish Raghuvanshi as they both hit half-centuries. Ireland, in reply, got crumbled to just 133 runs as India won by a huge margin of 174 runs.

Match 3

(BCCI). (BCCI).

India was locking horns against Uganda and Raj Bawa played record-breaking innings of 162 runs. He broke Shikhar Dhawan’s record for the highest individual score by an Indian batter at the U 19 World Cup. As a result, the Indian team made a mammoth score of 405 runs. While chasing the target, Uganda were bowled out for just 79 runs. India won this game by a record margin of 326 runs.

Quarter-final:

(File). (File).

India after winning the toss decided to bowl first against the Bangladesh side. Ravi Kumar’s brilliant three wickets left Bangladesh struggling. They were restricted to just 111 runs. A facile victory for the Indian team as they chased the total in just 30.5 overs and defeated Bangladesh by 5 wickets.