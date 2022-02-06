scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 06, 2022
Must Read

India win U-19 World Cup for fifth time, cricket world lauds the feat

The two unbeaten sides met at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda as England went in search of only their second title, but it was India who extended their record of most tournament wins.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: February 6, 2022 11:07:01 am
India U-19, U-19 World Cup, Cricket U-19 World Cup, India vs England, Raj Angad Bawa, sports news, indian expressIndia U 19 team outplayed the English side by four wickets and grabbed the fifth U 19 World Cup title. (Twitter)

India Under-19 cricket team outplayed the English side by four wickets and grabbed the record fifth U-19 World Cup title on Saturday. The keeper-batter Dinesh Bana showed the world a replica of MS Dhoni as he hit the winning shot just like Dhoni’s in the 2011 World Cup final at Wankhede.

Raj Bawa took 5 for 31 as England lost wickets early in their innings before 95 from James Rew restored hope in the push for a first trophy since 1998. After such dominance, Twitter went berserk and many former greats started wishing the Indian team.

Reactions:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

U-19 World Cup: All-round Bawa stars in India’s title triumph
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 06: Latest News