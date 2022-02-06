India win U-19 World Cup for fifth time, cricket world lauds the feat

India U 19 team outplayed the English side by four wickets and grabbed the fifth U 19 World Cup title. (Twitter)

India Under-19 cricket team outplayed the English side by four wickets and grabbed the record fifth U-19 World Cup title on Saturday. The keeper-batter Dinesh Bana showed the world a replica of MS Dhoni as he hit the winning shot just like Dhoni’s in the 2011 World Cup final at Wankhede.

Raj Bawa took 5 for 31 as England lost wickets early in their innings before 95 from James Rew restored hope in the push for a first trophy since 1998. After such dominance, Twitter went berserk and many former greats started wishing the Indian team.

Reactions:

Congratulations to the #BoysinBlue & the entire nation for winning the #U19CWC! Amazing spells by Ravi Kumar & Raj Bawa 👏🏻 👊🏻 The future of Indian cricket looks bright 🇮🇳 Well played boys. Super proud! @BCCI — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 5, 2022

Well deserved 👏 What an effort! Congratulations boys 🏆🇮🇳 — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) February 5, 2022

Jalwa hai hamaara yahaan.

Many congratulations @BCCI on becoming champions for the 5th time.

Fantastic contributions from everyone and a deserved title. Enjoy the moment boys #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/E0zqirfIPA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 6, 2022