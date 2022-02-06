India win U-19 World Cup for fifth time, cricket world lauds the feat

Updated: February 6, 2022 11:07:01 am
India Under-19 cricket team outplayed the English side by four wickets and grabbed the record fifth U-19 World Cup title on Saturday. The keeper-batter Dinesh Bana showed the world a replica of MS Dhoni as he hit the winning shot just like Dhoni’s in the 2011 World Cup final at Wankhede.
Raj Bawa took 5 for 31 as England lost wickets early in their innings before 95 from James Rew restored hope in the push for a first trophy since 1998. After such dominance, Twitter went berserk and many former greats started wishing the Indian team.
Reactions:
A fantastic performance througout in the #U19CWC 2022 🔝 🏆
Congratulations #BoysInBlue 👏 👏#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/c8vEBAsHop
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2022
Congratulations to the #BoysinBlue & the entire nation for winning the #U19CWC! Amazing spells by Ravi Kumar & Raj Bawa 👏🏻 👊🏻 The future of Indian cricket looks bright 🇮🇳 Well played boys. Super proud! @BCCI
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 5, 2022
Congratulations on winning the U19 World Cup 🇮🇳🇮🇳 ! Well done and thoroughly deserved 👏🏼👏🏼 #U19WorldCup2022 #IndiaU19 pic.twitter.com/RJWAN14pe6
— Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) February 5, 2022
Well deserved 👏 What an effort! Congratulations boys 🏆🇮🇳
— Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) February 5, 2022
Congratulations to our u-19 team on a remarkable feat! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Is9KZAMXTY
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 5, 2022
Jalwa hai hamaara yahaan.
Many congratulations @BCCI on becoming champions for the 5th time.
Fantastic contributions from everyone and a deserved title. Enjoy the moment boys #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/E0zqirfIPA
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 6, 2022
Wonderful display of resilience and character! So proud of the boys, it's been great spending time with the Under-19 team and watching them grow. This is just the beginning, I am confident they will go on to bigger things in time to come👍 #U19CWCFinal pic.twitter.com/nt5R8lrHRH
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 6, 2022
