U-19 World Cup: Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal shine in India’s 45-run win over South Africa

India defeated South Africa by 45 runs in their first match of the ICC U-19 World Cup. (Twitter/Cricket World Cup)

India battled to a hard-fought triumph over South Africa in their first match of the ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in Guyana on Saturday.

The four-time champions edged a gripping clash against the 2014 winners as Yash Dhull and Vicky Ostwal starred to get their Caribbean campaign off to the perfect start.

After South African left-arm seamer Aphiwe Mnyanda had caused mayhem with the new ball to reduce India to 11 for two, captain Dhull strode to the crease and showcased all the fighting spirit.

Dynamic Dhull struck a measured 82 to steer his side towards a competitive total as Kaushal Tambe (35), Shaik Rasheed (31) and Nishant Sindhu (27) also made important contributions.

Only a mix-up between the wickets denied India captain Yash Dhull the century that he deserved after a fine knock of 82 from 100 balls to anchor his side’s innings.

If the 19-year-old had been able to extend his stay at the crease then India looked on for a huge total. He still managed to top-score in a total that proved too much for the Proteas.

The right-hander has now scored three half-centuries on the bounce, with this innings following 50s against Australia and the West Indies during the warm-up matches, and he looks well-set to dominate this tournament with the bat.

Mnyanda’s early menace was supplemented by fellow opening bowler Matthew Boast’s 3 for 40 as South Africa dismissed India for 232.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar set the tone in the second innings by dismissing Ethan-John Cunningham in the very first over but Dewald Brevis (65) and Valentine Kitime’s (25) half-century partnership kept the game in the balance.

South African captain George Van Heerden made 36 in the middle order but fabulous figures of 5 for 28 from skillful left-arm spinner Ostwal ensured India continued to suffocate their opponents. He was ably-supported by Raj Angad Bawa (4/47), who bagged a four-wicket haul.

Wickets tumbled at regular intervals as South Africa left themselves with too much to do and India got their latest campaign off to a flyer in the Caribbean.

Brief Scores: India U-19: 232 all out in 46.5 overs (Yash Dhull 82, Kaushal Tambe 35, Shaik Rahseed 31, Nishant Sindu 27; Matthew Boats 3/40, Aphiwe Mnyanda 2/29, Dewald Brevis 2/43) beat South Africa U-19: 187 all out in 45.4 overs (Dewald Brevis 65, George Van Heerden 36; Vicky Ostwal 5/28, Raj Bawa 4/47) by 45 runs.