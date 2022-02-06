Indian U-19 cricketers to get Rs 40 lakh each by BCCI

After showing dominance in the U 19 World Cup, the Indian team became the champions for the fifth time on Saturday after beating England by four wickets in the final. In light of that, on Sunday, BCCI declared a cash reward for the entire team and the support staff.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter and quoted, that all the players will get 40 lakh each while the members of support staff will get 20 lakh each.

I’m pleased to announce the reward of 40 lacs per player and 25 lacs per support staff for the U19 #TeamIndia contingent for their exemplary performance in #U19CWCFinal. You have made 🇮🇳 proud. @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS @ShuklaRajiv — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 5, 2022

“They were impressive across departments and sealed India’s fifth World Cup. While their on-field performances were fantastic, the team also showed grit, determination and courage to bounce back strongly despite the Covid-19 cases in the camp,” said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in a statement.

“I must also appreciate the efforts put in by the Head Coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar along with his members of the coaching group, support staff and VVS Laxman, Head Cricket at the National Cricket Academy, for the way they kept the team in good spirits and guided them to victory. We have the best structure in place for our age-group cricketers and some of the best coaches work closely with the boys.”

Six India players, including captain Yash Dhull, had tested positive for COVID-19 during the group stages of the tournament but the team overcame the crisis to lift the trophy. “They had very little cricket in the run-up to the World Cup this time and despite that, India remained unbeaten,” Ganguly said. “This is truly remarkable. The selectors have done an excellent job in picking the right team from a wide pool of cricketers. The boys have a long career ahead of them and I wish them the best.”

Congratulations to the under 19 team and the support staff and the selectors for winning the world cup in such a magnificent way ..The cash prize announced by us of 40 lakhs is a small token of appreciation but their efforts are beyond value .. magnificent stuff..@bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) February 5, 2022

Indian team remained unbeaten in the U 19 World Cup 2022 as they thrashed the Australian side by 95 runs in the semi-final before crushing the English side in the finals.

Asked to field first, India bowled out England for 189 after having them at 61 for six at one stage. Bowling his medium pacers to deadly effect, Raj Bawa (5/31) ran through the English middle-order after the in-from left-arm seamer Ravi Kumar (4/34) laid the opposition low with two early blows. India completed the chase with 14 balls to spare.