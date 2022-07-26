scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Two women cricketers stay back in India after testing positive for COVID-19

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had earlier confirmed that one member of the touring party tested positive. The squad trained at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) ahead of the Games.

By: PTI |
July 26, 2022 5:44:52 pm
"A second player has tested positive for COVID-19 and it happened before departure. Both the players remain in India," an Indian Olympic Association official told PTI. (File)

Another member of the Indian women’s cricket team has tested positive for COVID-19 and has stayed back in the country ahead of the side’s opener against Australia in the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

The India squad left on Sunday morning for Birmingham without the two players.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had earlier confirmed that one member of the touring party tested positive. The squad trained at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) ahead of the Games.

Women’s cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’Premium
Kyiv nightlife comes back amid urge for contact. ‘This is the cure.’

“A second player has tested positive for COVID-19 and it happened before departure. Both the players remain in India,” an Indian Olympic Association official told PTI.

A BCCI source added: “As per protocol, both players can only join the team once they test negative.” Considering the situation, the two players are unlikely to feature in the opener against Australia. The second game is against arch-rivals Pakistan on July 31 and final league match against Barbados on August 3.

All games, including the final, will be played at the Edgbaston.

The organisers have said that tickets for the semifinals and final are already sold out.

The team will be having its first training session later on Tuesday.

Ahead of the team’s departure, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur had spoken about how much playing in the Commonwealth Games meant to her and the team.

“We don’t get to experience this often so really looking forward to it. The opening ceremony will be a special experience for all of us,” she had said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

Lovlina Borgohain's coach gets CWG accreditation after 'mental harassment' tweet blows up

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
ED chargesheets Farooq Abdullah in JKCA money laundering case

ED chargesheets Farooq Abdullah in JKCA money laundering case

It's time India and Japan rethink their nuclear policy
C Raja Mohan writes

It's time India and Japan rethink their nuclear policy

Premium
Death toll in Gujarat hooch tragedy rises to 30

Death toll in Gujarat hooch tragedy rises to 30

Zubair ‘trapped in a vicious cycle of the criminal process’: SC

Zubair ‘trapped in a vicious cycle of the criminal process’: SC

Why Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit has raised US-China tensions
Explained

Why Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit has raised US-China tensions

HBO's miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form
Irma Vep review

HBO's miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Explained: Making use of forex reserves
ICYMI

Explained: Making use of forex reserves

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 26: Latest News