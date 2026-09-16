‘Two of the best players to have ever played the game’: Tymal Mills on Rohit and Kohli

England cricketer Tymal Mills heaped huge praise on both the Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The left-arm seamer Mills, who has played under both Kohli and Rohit in the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians respectively, said both are among the best white-ball players he has seen.

“Two of the best players to have ever played the game, particularly in white-ball cricket in India. They are masters playing in those conditions. It was a great experience to learn and to be around those guys. It came at two very different points in my career, RCB back in 2017 and then MI in 2022,” he said in an interview with CREX.