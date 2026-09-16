‘Two of the best players to have ever played the game’: Tymal Mills on Rohit and Kohli

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England cricketer Tymal Mills heaped huge praise on both the Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The left-arm seamer Mills, who has played under both Kohli and Rohit in the Indian Premier League for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians respectively, said both are among the best white-ball players he has seen.
“Two of the best players to have ever played the game, particularly in white-ball cricket in India. They are masters playing in those conditions. It was a great experience to learn and to be around those guys. It came at two very different points in my career, RCB back in 2017 and then MI in 2022,” he said in an interview with CREX.
Mills shared a dressing room with Mumbai ace pacer Bumrah in 2022 and said Bumrah is the top bowler across all formats.
“I think Bumrah stands out across formats. I was lucky enough to spend that season with him at Mumbai and get up close and see how he goes about it. He’s got such a high skill level and can bowl as quick as anybody on his day as well. The great thing is that he can do it across formats. For me, Bumrah is probably the best in the world.”
Currently playing in the European T20 Premier League for the Glasgow Cosmics, Mills expressed his interest in playing in the IPL again.
“Yeah, I’d love to. I want to play the best cricket that I can for as long as I can. My pace has been good this year. I bowled in the SA20, and I felt really good there. I’m not looking too far ahead. I just want to stay fit and play as much high-level cricket as I can, and if that brings me back to the IPL, then amazing. I’d love to come back to India. It’s an amazing place to play cricket,” he said.
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