England vs Australia: Two new balls in ODIs a recipe for disaster, says Sachin Tendulkar

England chased down the total of 312 in 45 overs against Australia. (Source: AP) England chased down the total of 312 in 45 overs against Australia. (Source: AP)

With England scoring 481/6 in 50 overs against Australia in the third ODI and then managed to chase down 312 in just 45 overs, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar raised concern with the new rule of using two new balls in the ODIs. In a tweet, the former Indian cricketer described the rule as a “perfect recipe for disaster”. “Having 2 new balls in one day cricket is a perfect recipe for disaster as each ball is not given the time to get old enough to reverse,” the 45-year old wrote.

He further added that the reverse swing is an integral part of the death overs in cricket. “We haven’t seen reverse swing, an integral part of the death overs, for a long time,” he wrote.

Former Pakistan bowler Waqar Younis was quick to reply to the Tendulkar and said that he agrees with his concers. “Reason why we don’t produce many attacking fast bowlers..They all very defensive in their approach…always looking for change ups..totally agree with you @sachin_rt reverse swing is almost vanished,” he wrote.

As per the current rules by the ICC, the white kookaburra bowl is used to bowl 25 overs from each end. The rule was made in order to make the game more batsmen friendly, with the logic that the white ball becomes discoloured by the end of the 50 overs, making it difficult for the batsmen to see the ball under lights.

Tendulkar’s remarks have come just a few weeks before India will be travelling to England for three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests series starting from July 3.

