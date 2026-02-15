Two ducks in two matches: Abhishek Sharma falls in four balls vs Pakistan, yet to score a run in T20 World Cup

Playing his second World Cup match, Abhishek fell for a four-ball duck as Pakistan unleashed a fresh tactic with captain Salman Agha taking the new ball.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Feb 15, 2026 07:26 PM IST
Abhishek Sharma fell for a second duck in the ongoing T20 World Cup against Pakistan in Colombo. (AP Photo)Abhishek Sharma fell for a second duck in the ongoing T20 World Cup against Pakistan in Colombo. (AP Photo)
India suffered a huge jolt as they lost returning star opener Abhishek Sharma for a four-ball duck in the opening over of the high-octane clash against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Playing his second World Cup match, Abhishek fell for a four-ball duck as Pakistan unleashed a fresh tactic with captain Salman Agha taking the new ball. The hard-hitting left-hander miscued a length ball to the mid-on fielder as he retured his second blob in two outings in his maiden T20 World Cup.

The in-form Abhishek, who had entered the World Cup as the top-ranked batter in the format, has had a quiet start to his campaign with a stomach bug affecting him even before the tournament opener in Mumbai last week. Playing the match against the United States of America at the Wankhede Stadium despite being unwell, Abhishek fell for a golden duck, slapping pacer Ali Khan straight down to the sweeper cover fielder. He did not field later in the match.

Abhishek was subsequently unavailable for selection during India’s second match against Namibia in Delhi earlier this week.  Battling an upset stomach and viral fever, the 25-year-old was also admitted in a hospital in the capital. The southpaw regained fitness on match eve in Colombo and went through an extended net session before replacing Sanju Samson in the playing XI on Sunday.

Despite his supreme form over the last few months, Abhishek has had a mercurial run since late January, recording four ducks in his last seven innings, three of which were first-ball dismissals.

India, however, rebounded quickly from the early dismissal with Abhishek’s opening partner, Ishan Kishan, storming through the Powerplay. At the time of writing, India had scaled to 41 for one in five overs.

