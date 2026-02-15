Two ducks in two matches: Abhishek Sharma falls in four balls vs Pakistan, yet to score a run in T20 World Cup

India suffered a huge jolt as they lost returning star opener Abhishek Sharma for a four-ball duck in the opening over of the high-octane clash against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Playing his second World Cup match, Abhishek fell for a four-ball duck as Pakistan unleashed a fresh tactic with captain Salman Agha taking the new ball. The hard-hitting left-hander miscued a length ball to the mid-on fielder as he retured his second blob in two outings in his maiden T20 World Cup.