Two arrested for issuing fake IPL accreditation

Two people, including a peon with the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), were arrested for allegedly helping others pass on match-related information to bookies during an IPL game on May 2.

Virender Singh Shah and Balam Singh, a peon with the DDCA, were arrested earlier this week by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

Shah was a liaison officer assistant in the company outsourced by the DDCA for accreditation-related work for the IPL game, a senior police officer said.

According to the senior police officer, Shah and Balam were asked by bookies to make accreditation cards for Manish Kansal and Krishan Garg, who were arrested for giving match-related information to the bookies from the stadium when Rajasthan Royals were playing Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The senior police officer said that Shah and Balam removed the accreditation forms of two people — one from the housekeeping company and the other from the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) — and replaced them with those of Kansal and Garg.

“Shah has been working for the last 10 years and Balam is a clerk. They have been approached by the bookies and lured to make accreditation cards of their two men. They got forms of shortlisted applicants from the housekeeping staff company and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). They later removed the forms of two selected applicants and added forms of their men,” a senior police officer said.

DDCA president Rohan Jaitley told The Indian Express that the state cricket unit has zero tolerance for corruption. “The person involved has already been suspended and whatever action has to be taken, irrespective of whoever is involved, will be taken appropriately. DDCA has been cooperating with the police investigation and will continue to do so in this matter. Once the investigation is completed, we will act upon it and appropriate measures and changes will be done. A review will be conducted,” Jaitley said.

Additional DCP (Central) Rohit Meena had said that an FIR had been lodged related to Kansal (38), who was posing as a housekeeping staff and Garg (26), who used the accreditation card of a health worker of SDMC. “We have lodged an FIR against them at IP Estate police station and recovered accreditation cards from their possession,” Meena said.

On June 10, Shah’s bail application was denied by a Delhi Court. “Virender Singh Shah has been arrested during interrogation of accused Krishan Garg and Manish Kansal. Shah was in touch with co-accused persons for making accreditation cards. Shah has put his signatures on the documents of co-accused Krishan Garg which he has sent to him. During investigation, it was revealed that the accused had put the fake signature of Dr Sunil Minj in the copy of the Aadhar card of accused Garg and obtained an accreditation card. The fact of the matter is that accused has been remanded to judicial custody today only and investigation regarding certain crucial facts is underway and considering the stage of investigation and the enormity of the offence, no ground is made out for grant of bail,” Chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) Pankaj Sharma said in his statement.