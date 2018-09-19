Twitterati hail India’s ‘overpowering performance’ against Pakistan at Asia Cup

India’s Kedar Jadhav celebrates with teammates the dismissal of a Pakistan batsman during the ODI match of Asia Cup. (Source: AP) India’s Kedar Jadhav celebrates with teammates the dismissal of a Pakistan batsman during the ODI match of Asia Cup. (Source: AP)

India thrashed Pakistan by eight wickets in a one-side Asia Cup 2018 group league match encounter on Wednesday in Dubai. Twitter was already abuzz as the traditional rivalry returned to the cricket pitch and with a flurry of wickets, the Men in Blue shirts set the social media blogging site on fire.

India’s bowling unit restricted Pakistan for a meagre 162 in 43.1 overs before skipper Rohit Sharma (52 off 39 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (46 off 54 balls) added 86 for the opening wicket to ensure a smooth chase for their side in only 29 overs. This was India’s most comprehensive victory in terms of balls remaining (126).

Here are the best reactions on Twitter from the cricket world:

Congratulations India on a very comprehensive victory. Wonderful team effort and great contributions from everyone #INDvPAK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 19, 2018

That was too easy for India. Will take a lot of confidence from this win.

Kedar Jadhav’s spell was the turning point #IndiavsPakistan — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 19, 2018

A resounding win for India, especially considering playing back to back matches in this heat. The bowlers were brilliant and Rohit led the team brilliantly. Congratulations! #IndvPak — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 19, 2018

Congratulations India! ????????Overall a great team effort by bowlers and batsmen.. well played! ???? #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2018 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 19, 2018

Fabulous, overpowering performance from India. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 19, 2018

India beat Pakistan at #AsiaCup2018! Rohit Sharma’s speedy 52 leads a comfortable chase after a dominant bowling performance saw Pakistan dismissed for just 162. India win by 8 wickets! They go again on Sunday! ???????? #INDvPAK scorecard ?? https://t.co/hTP8b9pgdQ pic.twitter.com/T0iDbordkK — ICC (@ICC) September 19, 2018

