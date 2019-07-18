Twitterati expect Tom Moody to be India’s new head coach after SRH axe

Toggle Menu
Former Australian all-rounder and Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody applied for Virat Kohli-led India's head coach position in 2017

Under Tom Moody, Sunrisers Hyderabad won the IPL in 2016 (Source: BCCI)

On Tuesday, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications for head coach of Team India. Two days later, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) parts ways with Tom Moody after a long tenure of seven years. The series of events led to Twitterati speculating that Moody might be the frontrunner to be India’s new head coach after their exit in the World Cup 2019 semi-final.

The current coaching staff has been given an extension of 45 days as India tour Windies for three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests starting August 3.

Gary Kirsten and Mahela Jayawardene are also among the frontrunners to coach India. Currently, Kirsten has been associated with Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Jayawardene had a successful year with Mumbai Indians (MI) winning their fourth IPL title.

Under Moody, SRH won the IPL 2016 when Australian opener David Warner’s captaincy. The 53-year-old has been replaced by the coach of World Cup 2019 winners, England. Trevor Bayliss will take over SRH’s head coach position after Ashes 2019.

