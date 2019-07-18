Twitterati expect Tom Moody to be India’s new head coach after SRH axe

On Tuesday, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications for head coach of Team India. Two days later, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) parts ways with Tom Moody after a long tenure of seven years. The series of events led to Twitterati speculating that Moody might be the frontrunner to be India’s new head coach after their exit in the World Cup 2019 semi-final.

Has Tom Moody been removed? Or an arrangement has been made for him to take over as India head coach? — Shashi (@Shashinaik6794) July 18, 2019

Tom moody to India.

Ravi shastri to RCB. — Sahil (@Imsahil_11) July 18, 2019

This means Tom moody is the new Head coach of Team India😂? @CricCrazyJohns https://t.co/N5cUIxNF1n — Gomesh (@theumpires_call) July 18, 2019

So Tom Moody for Indian coach ? https://t.co/6dGm2lL0d3 — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) July 18, 2019

I remember Tom Moody applying for the India coaching job in 2004 , but with Greg Chappell being preferred over him by Ganguly and others, Moody went on to coach Sri Lanka. I suspect Moody might have another crack at the #TeamIndia coaching job now that he’s no longer part of SRH — Arun Venugopal (@scarletrun) July 18, 2019

Looks like only Indian team coach is the dream job orelse one of the best Tom Moody wouldnt have applied three times. — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) July 17, 2019

The current coaching staff has been given an extension of 45 days as India tour Windies for three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests starting August 3.

Gary Kirsten and Mahela Jayawardene are also among the frontrunners to coach India. Currently, Kirsten has been associated with Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Jayawardene had a successful year with Mumbai Indians (MI) winning their fourth IPL title.

Under Moody, SRH won the IPL 2016 when Australian opener David Warner’s captaincy. The 53-year-old has been replaced by the coach of World Cup 2019 winners, England. Trevor Bayliss will take over SRH’s head coach position after Ashes 2019.