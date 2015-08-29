Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Twitter showers praise after Cheteshwar Pujara scores comeback ton

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a remarkable hundred in his comeback Test and in testing conditions in Colombo.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: August 29, 2015 5:10:05 pm
Cheteshwar Pujara, Cheteshwar Pujara India, Pujara, Pujara India, Pujara 100, India vs Sri Lanka, Ind vs SL, India vs Sri Lanka 2015, India tour of Sri Lanka, cricket news, cricket Cheteshwar Puajara ended Day 2 unbeaten on 135. (Source: Reuters)
Cheteshwar Pujara made an important hundred on Day 2 of the third Test as India recovered from a batting collapse and reach a respectable score at stumps in Colombo.

Pujara, coming to bat as an opener, scored a terrific hundred in his comeback match and was batting on  135 when rain halted play.

Referring it as one of the most important hundreds of Pujara’s career, Twitter congratulated him.

