Twitter showers praise after Cheteshwar Pujara scores comeback ton

Cheteshwar Puajara ended Day 2 unbeaten on 135. (Source: Reuters)

Cheteshwar Pujara made an important hundred on Day 2 of the third Test as India recovered from a batting collapse and reach a respectable score at stumps in Colombo.

Pujara, coming to bat as an opener, scored a terrific hundred in his comeback match and was batting on 135 when rain halted play.

Referring it as one of the most important hundreds of Pujara’s career, Twitter congratulated him.

Just caught the score. Yes! @cheteshwar1 . A top player and a fine man. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 29, 2015

Comebacks are always tougher than debuts…add to that a difficult pitch & batting in an unfamiliar position. Pujara, you’re a star 👏👍🙏 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 29, 2015

Don’t think there should be any argument about Pujara’s place in this test side. Should never have been any argument in the first place. — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) August 29, 2015

Guess this hundred sort of guarantees Pujara’s place for the second innings! #SLvIND — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) August 29, 2015

Pujara’s case is that of a classical test batsman who’s sacrificed to favour a more flamboyant player. Story of Indian cricket. Not correct! — Mohammad Kaif (@KaifSays) August 29, 2015

Well played Cheteshwar Pujara! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 29, 2015

Am really glad fr Pujara-he ought 2’ve whipped out many a doubt frm his own as well some of the others!!All fr Gud of Indn Crkt!Weldone TP!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) August 29, 2015

