Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Twitter reacts to India’s World Cup triumph in U-19 T20 Women’s World Cup

India on Sunday won their maiden ICC title in women's cricket as a bunch of sprightly and talented teenagers lifted the inaugural U-19 World Cup with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over England.

Indian U-19 Women's team after winning the T20 World Cup holding the national flag (BCCI).
The Shafali Verma-led India U-19 squad managed to lift the ICC inaugural U-19 World Cup with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over England.

India first bowled out England for 68 in 17.1 overs and chased down the target in 14 overs to lift the trophy.

India’s bowling attack, led by pacer Titas Sadhu and supported by leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra, set up the comprehensive win with figures of 4-0-6-2, 4-0-13-2 respectively.

Chasing a low total, Soumya Tiwari and Gongadi Trisha took India home with seven overs to spare. After the match, Twitter was full of praise for the World Champions.

Here are all the reactions from that victory:

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 00:06 IST
