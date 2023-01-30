Twitter reacts to India’s World Cup triumph in U-19 T20 Women’s World Cup

The Shafali Verma-led India U-19 squad managed to lift the ICC inaugural U-19 World Cup with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over England.

India first bowled out England for 68 in 17.1 overs and chased down the target in 14 overs to lift the trophy.

India’s bowling attack, led by pacer Titas Sadhu and supported by leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra, set up the comprehensive win with figures of 4-0-6-2, 4-0-13-2 respectively.

Chasing a low total, Soumya Tiwari and Gongadi Trisha took India home with seven overs to spare. After the match, Twitter was full of praise for the World Champions.

Here are all the reactions from that victory:

Very happy to see the hard work put in by @NooshinKhadeer coming to fruition in such a splendid manner! Heartiest congratulations and wishing you many more such successful campaigns in the future. 👏#U19T20WorldCup — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 29, 2023

Historic win 🏆

Proud of our U19 team 💯

A great performance by Titas 👏

Congratulations to all the players. This victory will inspire millions 🇮🇳#U19T20WorldCup #Champions #WomensCricket #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/cMyueKiZ77 — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) January 29, 2023

Enjoyed watching this moment from the stands. Congratulations Team India @BCCIWomen on making history #INDvENG #U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/xyKIbQ4AxW — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 29, 2023

Women’s Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women’s cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 29, 2023

Champions of the world. Proud. Absolutely proud of the bunch. Champions in the inaugural edition makes it even more special. This is just the beginning. Go team💙 #U19T20WorldCup #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/GCuuCpsh0e — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) January 29, 2023

Indian women’s cricket is on the up! First the announcement of the #WPL & now the #U19T20WorldCup win. Congratulations to the entire women’s team on winning the inaugural U19 World Cup. 🇮🇳🏆🏏 This win will inspire a whole generation to take up sports. pic.twitter.com/TB3gtd3eoC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 29, 2023

U-19 World Cup Champions! What a special moment! Congratulations girls on your triumph 🏆🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 29, 2023

Big congratulations to the U-19 girls cricket team for winning the World Cup. Well done on making the nation proud🇮🇳 #JaiHind @bcciwomen @bcci — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 29, 2023

Congratulations to India on winning the inaugural #ICCU19 Women’s CWC. The timing of this historic win combined with the pending Women’s IPL has the potential to shift the balance of power in the women’s game in a few years. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) January 29, 2023

Hum Jeet gaye!!! 🇮🇳🥳🥳💃🥁

This reaction sums up the India women win for me today. India beats England at #U19T20WorldCup #FINAL pic.twitter.com/qXGyQ4gnZb — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) January 29, 2023

India winning the inaugural T20 World Cup…That rings a bell! Congratulations 🇮🇳🥳#U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Csl4tRXo07 — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 29, 2023

Congratulations 🇮🇳 for winning #u19WomensT20WorldCup start of something special women cricket 😇😇👏👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 29, 2023

Congratulations to the Women’s under 19 team for winning the World Cup .. it’s a great stepping stone for the girls to take their game to the higher level .@BCCIWomen .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 29, 2023

A no-contest in a final! Well done #IndiaUnder19. Now, wish the players the best in the bigger careers ahead. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 29, 2023