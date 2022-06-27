scorecardresearch
Twitter left in splits as Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls a ‘208 kph’ delivery in the first T20I vs Ireland

Although his bowling kept the pace of runs for Ireland in check, it was Bhuvneshwar Kumar's pace (as indicated in the speedometer) that left Cricket Twitter in splits.

Updated: June 27, 2022 3:13:30 pm
Bhuvneshwar KumarBhuvneshwar Kumar went into the Ireland series on the back of six wickets in four completed South Africa vs India T20Is.(sportzpics/BCCI)

India took a 1-0 lead in the two match series against Ireland, beating the hosts by seven wickets in a rain reduced T20I. Having won the toss, the visitors managed to restrict the home team for 108 in their 12 overs of play. They then chased the total with 16 deliveries to spare in Malahide.

Among the many positives for the men in blue was the bowling performance of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has taken the new ball role in the shorter format in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami. The 32-year old went into Sunday’s match on the back of six wickets against South Africa in the four completed home T20Is.

In his three over spell in the first T20I, Bhuvneshwar Kumar registered the figures of 3-0-16-1. And while his bowling did keep the pace of runs slow for Ireland, it was his pace that got the fans excited.

During his spell, the speedometer showed Kumar clocking past the 200kph mark on a couple of occasions, leaving cricket twitter in splits. Here are some of the reactions from the Twitterati on the not so usual incidents.

