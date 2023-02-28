scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
‘What a finish’: Congratulatory messages pour in for NZ after dramatic fightback to beat Eng by 1 run

Then in the last, dramatic moment, Anderson was caught down the leg side by a diving Tom Blundell from the bowling of Neil Wagner.

New Zealand's Tim Southee, center, celebrates with teammates after talking the wicket of England's Ollie Robinson on day 5 of their cricket test match in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023. AP/PTI
'What a finish': Congratulatory messages pour in for NZ after dramatic fightback to beat Eng by 1 run
New Zealand completed a dramatic fightback on the last day to beat England by one run on Tuesday and become only the fourth team in history to win a cricket Test after being forced to follow on. On a day of constant twists and turns, Joe Root scored 95 in a partnership of 121 with Ben Stokes (33) which appeared to have secured England’s victory and a 2-0 win in the two-match series.

Root and Stokes were out within a run of each other with 56 runs still needed and the match, which had been heading England’s way, tilted back in favour of New Zealand with seven wickets down and the lower-order exposed. Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes then made 35, facing down the New Zealand attack and shepherding the tailenders to guide England within sight of victory. But in another twist, Foakes was out with seven runs still needed.

The last man James Anderson clubbed a four down the ground which left England two runs from a match and series victory and the crowd holding its collective breath. Then in the last, dramatic moment, Anderson was caught down the leg side by a diving Tom Blundell from the bowling of Neil Wagner. In a defining comeback for Wagner and his short-pitch bowling, he took 4-62, dismissed Root and Stokes and held three catches on the final day to seal New Zealand’s narrowest Test win.

Here are some Twitter reactions on the historic Test match

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 14:19 IST
