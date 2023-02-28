‘What a finish’: Congratulatory messages pour in for NZ after dramatic fightback to beat Eng by 1 run

New Zealand completed a dramatic fightback on the last day to beat England by one run on Tuesday and become only the fourth team in history to win a cricket Test after being forced to follow on. On a day of constant twists and turns, Joe Root scored 95 in a partnership of 121 with Ben Stokes (33) which appeared to have secured England’s victory and a 2-0 win in the two-match series.

Root and Stokes were out within a run of each other with 56 runs still needed and the match, which had been heading England’s way, tilted back in favour of New Zealand with seven wickets down and the lower-order exposed. Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes then made 35, facing down the New Zealand attack and shepherding the tailenders to guide England within sight of victory. But in another twist, Foakes was out with seven runs still needed.

The last man James Anderson clubbed a four down the ground which left England two runs from a match and series victory and the crowd holding its collective breath. Then in the last, dramatic moment, Anderson was caught down the leg side by a diving Tom Blundell from the bowling of Neil Wagner. In a defining comeback for Wagner and his short-pitch bowling, he took 4-62, dismissed Root and Stokes and held three catches on the final day to seal New Zealand’s narrowest Test win.

Here are some Twitter reactions on the historic Test match

My bad! A repeat of the Edgbaston 2005 ashes test. A win by 2 runs and a strangle down the leg side to dismiss the last man. #ENGvsNZ #Wellington — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 28, 2023

Incredible game of cricket .. The greatest format shining once again .. #NZvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 28, 2023

No better game in the world than Test cricket. What a finish!!! #NZvENG — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) February 28, 2023

Results in Test matches that were won after being made to follow on…

Sydney, 1894: England won by 10 runs

Leeds, 1981: England won by 18 runs

Kolkata, 2001: India won by 171 runs

Wellington, 2023: New Zealand won by 1 run#ENGvsNZ #NZvsENG — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 28, 2023

The kiwis have put an end to the steam train of #BazBall . NZ WIN BY 1 RUN. Lion hearted effort by the NZ bowlers restrict them to under 258 in the final innings after being asked to follow on earlier. What a test match! #NZvENG — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) February 28, 2023

A strangle down the leg side is the defining moment, Kane Williamson knows the feeling too well!!!

Series drawn, where’s the 3rd test? #NZvENG — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) February 28, 2023

It was a big call @bevoetr with the skipper injured and not been able to share the bowling load. Never underestimate the opposition. But the end result is a great advertisement for the game. If a WTC final place was on the line they would have batted again. #NZvsENG #ENGvNZ https://t.co/Hj2GPwwZSs — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) February 28, 2023

Whooaaa…what an epic Test match. NZ asked to follow-on…went on to win the Test match by 1 run on the fifth day. 👏👏 #NZvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 28, 2023