Twitter congratulates Virat Kohli for a ‘brilliant ton when the team needed it the most’

Indian captain Virat Kohli led from the front and delivered a brilliant knock on the second day of the first Test to keep his side in sight of England. He made the hosts pay for dropping catches as he smashed his 22nd Test century and his first in England.

Kohli scored 149 to make up for a sorry run of scores by India in England. The Indian skipper finished with a total of 22 fours and a six to demonstrate an excellent game management.

Not only was he given a standing ovation around Edgbaston, but he also hailed for leading from the front by Twitterati as India ended their innings on second day with 274 runs.

Here are the best reactions on Kohli scoring his first Test century in England:

A very important knock by @ImVkohli. Lovely way to set up the Test series. Congrats on your Test hundred. #ENGvIND — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 2 August 2018

Take a bow @imVkohli. Brilliant ton when the team needed it the most. All the 2014 talk has been laid to rest by this special batsman. ?? pic.twitter.com/Tpr1Vi9Fsb — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) 2 August 2018

For one of the best stroke players in the world, this Virat 100 was about ‘not’ playing strokes.

Left 40 balls alone. 26 against Anderson. That’s more than 4 overs of Anderson left alone!

???????????? — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 2 August 2018

That’s an incredible knock @imVkohli !!! 1 man battle against the moving ball ….. #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 2 August 2018

This man proves himself again and again with such crucial knocks. A hundred and that too playing with the tail which is not an easy task at all. Required a lot of patience and determination. What a player! @imVkohli #ENDvIND — R P Singh (@rpsingh) 2 August 2018

A masterclass from Virat Kohli, leading from the front. A display of tremendous character determination and grit #ENGIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 2 August 2018

A lot of heat on Kohli and produces a 100 in his first innings. #class ?? — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) 2 August 2018

Congratulations to @imVkohli for a fantastic ??,great knock! A captain leading from the front, a delight to watch. #ENGVIND — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) 2 August 2018

@imVkohli is just #differentgravy now all people can ?? about him getting runs in England #runmachine — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) 2 August 2018

England were nine for one in their second innings at stumps.

