Thursday, August 02, 2018
Sponsored

Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry
Twitter congratulates Virat Kohli for a ‘brilliant ton when the team needed it the most’

Virat Kohli led from the front and smashed 149 runs on the second day of the first Test to keep his side in sight of England.

By: Sports Desk | Published: August 3, 2018 1:05:19 am
Virat Kohli led from the front against England on Thursday. (Source: Reuters)
Indian captain Virat Kohli led from the front and delivered a brilliant knock on the second day of the first Test to keep his side in sight of England. He made the hosts pay for dropping catches as he smashed his 22nd Test century and his first in England.

Kohli scored 149 to make up for a sorry run of scores by India in England. The Indian skipper finished with a total of 22 fours and a six to demonstrate an excellent game management.

Not only was he given a standing ovation around Edgbaston, but he also hailed for leading from the front by Twitterati as India ended their innings on second day with 274 runs.

Here are the best reactions on Kohli scoring his first Test century in England:

England were nine for one in their second innings at stumps.

