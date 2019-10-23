Toggle Menu
‘This makes us so happy’: Twitter celebrates after Sourav Ganguly elected BCCI President

Sourav Ganguly's unopposed election as president on Wednesday ended a 33-month spell during which the BCCI was run by a Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators to enact governance and administrative reforms.

Sourav Ganguly attends a press conference after taking charge in Mumbai on Wednesday (AP Photo)

Sourav Ganguly was unanimously elected as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The decision was taken at the General Body Meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday after the former India Captain had filed his nomination for the post last week at the BCCI Headquarters in Mumbai. Ganguly was the only candidate who filed his nomination for the President’s post.

Along with Mr. Ganguly as President, the following were elected as the office bearers of the BCCI- Jay Shah, Secretary Arun Singh Dhumal: Treasurer Mahim Verma : Vice-President, Jayesh George: Joint Secretary.

Ganguly promised “no compromise on credibility and corruption” as he became the first former national team captain in 65 years to lead the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

“I’ll do it the way I know, with no compromise on credibility and corruption. That’s the way I led India,” Ganguly said.

Here are the best reactions:-

47-year-old Ganguly’s unopposed election as president on Wednesday ended a 33-month spell during which the BCCI was run by a Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators to enact governance and administrative reforms.

