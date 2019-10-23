‘This makes us so happy’: Twitter celebrates after Sourav Ganguly elected BCCI President

Sourav Ganguly was unanimously elected as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The decision was taken at the General Body Meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday after the former India Captain had filed his nomination for the post last week at the BCCI Headquarters in Mumbai. Ganguly was the only candidate who filed his nomination for the President’s post.

Advertising

Along with Mr. Ganguly as President, the following were elected as the office bearers of the BCCI- Jay Shah, Secretary Arun Singh Dhumal: Treasurer Mahim Verma : Vice-President, Jayesh George: Joint Secretary.

Ganguly promised “no compromise on credibility and corruption” as he became the first former national team captain in 65 years to lead the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

“I’ll do it the way I know, with no compromise on credibility and corruption. That’s the way I led India,” Ganguly said.

Here are the best reactions:-

It’s official – @SGanguly99 formally elected as the President of BCCI pic.twitter.com/Ln1VkCTyIW — BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2019

BEST WISHES @SGanguly99 Jay Shah @ThakurArunS fr taking charge @BCCI today. Advertising It’s time to revive Cricket,put Players, Fans & India’s interests at the forefront agn. It’s time2play on the front foot! My full support hs been & will alwys be in the Best Interest of Indian Cricket. — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) October 23, 2019

It’s a great honour pic.twitter.com/jCpmem80GT — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) October 23, 2019

This makes me so happy. Having learnt from and played with you Dada, I know that you’re going to excel at your new role , treat it with utmost sincerity and passion, much like you always did on field. Congratulations, @SGanguly99 and all the best for the journey ahead.👍 pic.twitter.com/N7k21odksD — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 23, 2019

47-year-old Ganguly’s unopposed election as president on Wednesday ended a 33-month spell during which the BCCI was run by a Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators to enact governance and administrative reforms.