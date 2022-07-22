scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Twin blow for South Africa ahead of Commonwealth Games 2022

Tumi Sekhukhune re-injured her groin earlier on tour and will recuperate at home, while Marizanne Kapp returns to Gqeberha to attend a family matter.

By: PTI |
July 22, 2022 10:13:57 am
In a statement released by Cricket South Africa, it was confirmed that the duo of Marizanne Kapp and Tumi Sekhukhune have been ruled out for the T20I series against England. (Photo: @OfficialCSA/Twitter)

Two players from South Africa’s tour of England are returning home and are in doubt for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

After missing the first T20I, Marizanne Kapp and Tumi Sekhukhune will miss the remainder of the series and are in doubt for the Games, which begin on July 28, the ICC said in a press release.

Sekhukhune re-injured her groin earlier on tour and will recuperate at home, while Kapp returns to Gqeberha to attend a family matter.

While a Cricket South Africa statement did not disclose the matter, Kapp’s wife and Proteas teammate Dane van Niekerk confirmed via social media that their brother-in-law had been involved in an accident that had left him in intensive care.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dané Van Niekerk (@danevanniekerk)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Batter Tazmin Brits was called to the squad for the rest of the T20I series, though a final Commonwealth Games squad is yet to be determined, and must go through the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee as per Games requirements.

With Kapp and Sekhukhune unlikely to return, it leaves South Africa at risk of missing out on a medal at the Games, having already lost Lizelle Lee (retired from international cricket) and van Niekerk, who is still nursing an ankle injury sidelined her before the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup earlier in the year.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam freePremium
MP forest staff get ready but why cheetahs may not roam free
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unityPremium
Presidential polls: Cross-voting for Murmu bares cracks in Opposition unity
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the yearsPremium
In IIMs, few SCs, STs admitted to PhD, pool shallow over the years
Explained: For future dollar expenses, should you invest in US markets now?Premium
Explained: For future dollar expenses, should you invest in US markets now?

South Africa’s campaign begins on July 30 against New Zealand at Edgbaston, with Sri Lanka and the tournament hosts also making up Group B.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Not consulted on Margaret Alva, so will skip V-P poll: TMC

Not consulted on Margaret Alva, so will skip V-P poll: TMC

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

200 crore vaccine doses is story of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Mandaviya

Congress's G-23 leaders stand in solidarity with Sonia Gandhi  
Delhi Confidential

Congress's G-23 leaders stand in solidarity with Sonia Gandhi  

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
World Athletics Championships

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt

Sri Lanka crisis: 9 held after raid at protest camp; military to recover secretariat from protesters
Live Updates

Sri Lanka crisis: 9 held after raid at protest camp; military to recover secretariat from protesters

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

What makes Shahidul Alam a name that worries the powerful elite

Premium
Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas
Explained

Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the Rajapaksas

Premium
SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

SC allows abortion at 24 weeks: Can’t deny it to unmarried woman

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill
Explained

Significance of Kali Bein, from which Punjab CM drank water and fell ill

Ranveer Singh poses nude for magazine, fans say 'love confidence'

Ranveer Singh poses nude for magazine, fans say 'love confidence'

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 22: Latest News