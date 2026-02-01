‘Twice in 12 months’: Former India opener slams Sanju Samson’s dismissal patterns, ‘rare for top-class batters in T20s’

Even a much-awaited homecoming could not save Sanju Samson from the perils of poor form. On Saturday, the Kerala batter slumped to his fifth successive failure in the T20I series against New Zealand in Thiruvananthapuram, much to the disappointment of his fans in his hometown.

Continuing to display his wobbly batting technique, Samson only managed a thick outside edge down to the deep third fielder as he attempted to hoick a six across the line. Falling for six, Samson totalled only 46 runs in five outings, the poorest returns for an Indian opener in a five-match T20I series. Samson went past his own dubious low for India exactly 12 months ago when the repeated short-ball ploy proved to be his undoing against England in five games, where he managed only 51 runs.