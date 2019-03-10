Days after mom’s death, Tushar stars for Mumbai

A day before his flight to Indore for a Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 super league game, Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande received the worst news of his life. His mother who was suffering from fourth stage of cancer for the last two years had passed away.

Advertising

It had been a tough period for Deshpande but he managed to bottle in his emotions.

His team mates doubted whether Deshpande will board the flight the next day on March 6 and they had even told him to join them later. But Deshpande was there on time at the airport. On Sunday, Deshpande grabbed a four-wicket haul to enable Mumbai beat Delhi by eight wickets in the super league game.

Deshpande finished with figures of 4 for 19. Delhi posted a mere 144 for 7 in 20 overs and Mumbai won with an over to spare. Deshpande talked about the last two years of discontent.

“It (cancer) got detected at the very last stage. We tried, her treatment was on. She had to undergo 24 chemotherapy sessions but her body was not responding. Usually people do get better after 12 chemotherapy sessions. She fought well but her body was not responding. Last two months she was not even talking, we pushed and tried but …” the pacer told The Indian Express.

Deshpande did wonder whether he should stay at home for few days but after he spoke with his father Uday, a former cricketer, it was decided that he would travel to Indore for the game.

“It’s tough. When I am playing things are fine but when you are not playing things do cross my mind. When I was injured I knew I will be fine in next two months but for my mummy this was not the case. My mom used to say tu apna dhyaan de, main theek ho jaaungi but we all know the truth.” (She said you focus on your game, I will get well but…) Deshpande has been Mumbai’s main seamer this season despite sitting out for four weeks due to a hamstring injury. He was the architect of Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy win with 15 wickets.

Despite possessing decent pace and with a consistent record at domestic cricket, Deshpande was not picked by any IPL team. He was called for selection trials by few IPL teams but he didn’t go as he preferred to play local league games in Mumbai.He feels a bit disappointed by the rejection but says he is ready to try again next season.

“At the end my main aim is not to play IPL. I want to play for India. IPL is a big platform and each player does want to be part of it. If it hasn’t happened, it has not happened. I need to move on. If I keep cribbing then it will have an effect on my performance. I felt bad but what to do?”

While chasing Mumbai lost out-of-form opener Prithvi Shaw (3) in the third over. But then skipper Shreyas Iyer (53 not out off 47 balls) and Jay Bista (39 off 33 balls) added 57 runs for the second wicket to seal the game in their team’s favour.

Advertising

Brief Scores: Delhi 144/7 (Dhruv Shorey 33, Lalit Yadav 33; Tushar Deshpande 4-19, Shams Mulani 1-18) lost to Mumbai 148/2 (Shreyas Iyer 53 not out, Surya Kumar Yadav 42 not out; Nitish Rana 1-7) by eight wickets. Mumbai 4 points, Delhi 0 points.