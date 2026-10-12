Ranji: Tushar Deshpande’s hat-trick puts Mumbai in command against Chandigarh

Tushar Deshpande took 5 for 17, including a hat-trick, to give Mumbai complete command on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy match against Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium.

Chandigarh were 6 for 29 at one stage before they were bundled out for 78. Mohit Avasthi took 3 for 9. At stumps they had lost opener Vishu Kashyap and ended their second innings at 0 for 1, 351 runs behind. It will take some gritty effort from them to avoid defeat.

Mumbai had resumed at 249 for 5 and were all out for 429. Their long batting depth carried them there, with number eight Tanush Kotian (58), Deshpande (44) and Avasthi (56 not out) making key contributions at the end. Rohit Danda took 4 for 78 and Raj Bawa 4 for 73 for Chandigarh.