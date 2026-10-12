Ranji: Tushar Deshpande’s hat-trick puts Mumbai in command against Chandigarh

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Tushar Deshpande took 5 for 17, including a hat-trick, to give Mumbai complete command on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy match against Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium.
Chandigarh were 6 for 29 at one stage before they were bundled out for 78. Mohit Avasthi took 3 for 9. At stumps they had lost opener Vishu Kashyap and ended their second innings at 0 for 1, 351 runs behind. It will take some gritty effort from them to avoid defeat.
Mumbai had resumed at 249 for 5 and were all out for 429. Their long batting depth carried them there, with number eight Tanush Kotian (58), Deshpande (44) and Avasthi (56 not out) making key contributions at the end. Rohit Danda took 4 for 78 and Raj Bawa 4 for 73 for Chandigarh.
Over the years, Mumbai have been reluctant to play at their home ground, the Wankhede, and have instead chosen the MCA-BKC ground in the suburbs, which has given them more wins.
Playing his 50th first-class game, Deshpande wanted to make it special for himself.
“It’s my 50th first class match today. So it was just in my mind that I want to make it special, but it wasn’t like a hat-trick and all that, but I was going to give my 100% today. And when I was batting, there were some patches on the wicket where the ball was seeming a bit. So my only focus was to bowl maximum balls in the right area and it paid dividends today,” he said after the game.
He bowled with intensity and consistent pace throughout. He has worked on his fitness and has at times bowled at 140 kmph.
“Recently when I was playing for India, I was bowling about 140s in every style with the red ball. And I think it’s not always the speed with the red ball. It’s about the situation which you come to bowl in. And it’s not like T20 cricket where I have to bowl just 4 overs. I have to bowl throughout the day. So, whatever the situation is, I look at what I can do the best. And accordingly increase or modify my speeds,” he adds.
The performance came as the national selectors left him out of India A’s tour of New Zealand. Asked whether the omission crossed his mind, he said: “I have always said that I want to chase performance, not selection.”
Brief Scores: Mumbai 429 (Tanush Kotian 58, T Deshpande 44, Mohit Avasthi 56 not out, Rohit Danda 4 for 78, Raj Bawa 4 for 73) vs Chandigarh 78 all out & 0/1 (T Deshpande 5 for 17, Mohit Avasthi 3 for 9).
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