Former Indian Women’s Cricket Team Coach Tushar Arothe has been arrested in Vadodara in connection with IPL betting. Arothe, along with 18 other persons, was apprehended on Tuesday evening.

“We arrested Tushar Arothe along with 18 other persons during a raid at a cafe. Their phones&vehicles have been seized.” JS Jadeja, DCP Crime Branch, Vadodara was quoted as saying by ANI.