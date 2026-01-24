‘Tu chinta na kar’: Yuvraj Singh told Reetinder Sodhi before hitting 5 sixes against Australia

With the 2026 under-19 World Cup on, Reetinder Sodhi goes back in time when he was part of India’s junior teams that conquered the world.

google-preferred-btn
Reetinder Singh Sodhi and Yuvraj Singh during their junior days. (Special Arrangement)Reetinder Singh Sodhi and Yuvraj Singh during their junior days. (Special Arrangement)

With the under-19 World Cup on, Reetinder Sodhi goes back in time when he was part of India’s junior teams that conquered the world. Sodhi, after leading India to the U-15 World Cup in 1996, was vice-captain of the U-19 team that brought home the Cup in 2000. The champion all-rounder shares those many memorable moments with Nitin Sharma.

After we won the 2000 under-19 World Cup win, an English journalist told me something that I still remember. “You were the player of the final in the under-15 World Cup in 1996, now player of the final in under-19 World Cup, if you win player of the final in the 2003 senior World Cup, the trilogy will be complete.” Injuries meant that I could not achieve that dream but the thought at that time gave me goosebumps.

Days prior to the final, I was witness to Yuvraj Singh’s hard hitting knock of 56 runs against Australia in the semi-final. We saw balls hitting the tin roof and the thunderous sound of his bat. It was years before his Champions Trophy debut and that was the first time Yuvi showed his arrival to the cricketing world. That’s what the U19 World Cup taught us: To dream and not to fear.

When we won the U15 Lombards Cup, the final was against Pakistan, a team that had Shoaib Malik, Faisal Iqbal Taufeeq Umar, Hasan Raza, Bazid Khan, Yasir Arafat, Kamran Akmal. They all went on to for the Pakistan senior side. The Lords’ crowd went berserk celebrating our win. When we returned to India, we were hosted by president Shankar Dayal Sharma, PM HD Devegowda and Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma. We were young boys and to experience all of this was like a dream for us.

I also played in the 1998 U19 World Cup in South Africa, where Amit Pagnis was the captain. We could not advance to the semis but playing along with my long-time junior team-mates Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif, Laxmi Ratan Shukla forged the basis of our life-time friendship as well as camaraderie.

I remember prior to the U19 World Cup team announcement, there was a lot of healthy competition between me and Mohammad Kaif about who would be made the captain. Kaif was made the captain and I was made the vice-captain. When we won the U15 World Cup, a magazine had printed my picture with the winning trophy on their cover and when we won the U19 World Cup, the same magazine printed Kaif’s picture with the winning trophy on their cover page. We share those pictures even now and remember all the good times spent.

Reetinder SIngh Sodhi, Ravneet Ricky and Yuvraj Singh post the U19 World Cup title win at Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Special Arrangement) Reetinder SIngh Sodhi, Ravneet Ricky and Yuvraj Singh post the U19 World Cup title win at Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Special Arrangement)

Our coach for the U19 World Cup was 1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny sir. During the practice camps and training, he would be a man of few words and more of a man of action. I remember, I suffered a finger injury during the Super League match against Nepal.

Story continues below this ad

Prior to the Super League match against England, Roger sir made me undergo batting as well fielding drills to check my fitness and I was telling him I am raring to go. After one practice session, he did a handshake with me and pressed my finger with some force. He was just checking whether I was under any pain or stress as he did not want to take any risk about my injury for that one match.

My finger was 90 percent right and when I felt the pain, I did not show and pretended that I didn’t have any pain. Prior to the Super League match against Sri Lanka, I was suffering from high fever the night before the match. Yuvraj Singh was my room-mate and he kept encouraging me that I have to play.

I would take medicines and Roger sir would met me in the stadium and tell me that the match is very important and give me confidence saying, “Sodhi, it’s an important match and you have to play”. I scored 74 runs and took two wickets in that match and would later have a conversation with Roger sir on how he showed faith in me.

We played Australia in the semifinal, a side coached by the great Rodney Marsh and having players like Shane Watson, Ed Cowan, Shaun Marsh, Nathan Hauritz and Mitchell Johnson.

Story continues below this ad

At one time, India looked set for a total in the range of 240-250 before Yuvraj Singh arrived at the crease with 7.1 overs to go. Yuvi would hit five sixes and five boundaries during his knock of 58 runs propelling our total of 284 and we won the match by 170 runs with Anup Dave taking three wickets.

I remember Yuvi telling me in the dug-out since he is there, even I can hit the ball. “Tu Chinta na kar (Don’t you worry)”. And what a knock he played. Post the match, Rodney Marsh sir also patted his back. Those sixes were some of the longest sixes I had seen in my career.

We were confident ahead of the final but we also knew that Sri Lanka were playing at home. On the eve of the match, Yuvraj, Kaif and I would have a conversation in the hotel room and we told each other that this chance will not come again.

Sri Lanka batted first and could only make 178. I gave away 26 runs in ten overs and I remember Kaif made me bowl all those ten overs at a stretch. Kaif too bowled for ten overs and took one wicket for 31 runs. Normally he did not bowl much but the way he took the responsibility was commendable. We were looking good but with Yuvi and Kaif departing, we were 116 at 4. I along with Niraj Patel made sure that we win the U19 World Cup and when we won the title, we all celebrated like kids. We were kids only (Laughs).

Story continues below this ad
Reetinder Singh Sodhi in his junior days. (Special Arrangement) Reetinder Singh Sodhi in his junior days. (Special Arrangement)

Straight after the World Cup win, six of us, Mohammed Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Anup Dave, Ajay Ratra, Venugopal Rao and I got selected for the Senior Challenger Trophy and some of us would later play for India. I remember, at one point, Yuvraj Singh was fielding for India at point, me at cover and Mohammed Kaif at mid-off for India in international matches.

That’s the biggest takeaway for us as junior cricketers. Over the years, it has also resulted in a life-time bond between all of us. At junior zonal level, I played along with the likes of Ashish Nehra, Akash Chopra, Joginder Sharma too apart from others at the junior and international level for long. Thick and thin, we are always there for each other.

And those bonds also mean that we bring out the laughter as well as support. In the 1998 U19 World Cup, I got run out against Pakistan and Bhajju (Harbhajan Singh) would taunt me, ‘Oh Sodhi, kithe bhaj chalya si (Where were you running?)’.

Years later, when injuries would curtail my international career, Bhajju would often call me to support. “You don’t compare or see me or Yuvi. Rab da shukar kar ki rab ne tainu India khilaya (Thank god that he made you play for India). There are many, who don’t get the chance,” He would tell me.

Story continues below this ad

For Vaibhav Suryavanshi and the team, I see the U19 World Cup to show the world that they belong to the international level and like in the past, many of them can play for India for years to come and stamp their authority. Playing for India at senior level and winning World Cups remains the pinnacle.

 Reetinder Sodhi was the captain of U15 1996 Lombards World Cup and vice-captain of 2000 U19 World Cup winning Indian team and played 18 ODIs for India. Sodhi spoke with Nitin Sharma 

Nitin Sharma
Nitin Sharma
twitter
instagram

Nitin Sharma is an Assistant Editor with the sports team of The Indian Express. Based out of Chandigarh, Nitin works with the print sports desk while also breaking news stories for the online sports team. A Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award recipient for the year 2017 for his story ‘Harmans of Moga’, Nitin has also been a three-time recipient of the UNFPA-supported Laadli Media Awards for Gender Sensitivity for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively. His latest Laadli Award, in November 2025, came for an article on Deepthi Jeevanji, who won India’s first gold medal at the World Athletics Para Championship and was taunted for her unusual features as a child. Nitin mainly covers Olympics sports disciplines with his main interests in shooting, boxing, wrestling, athletics and much more. The last 17 years with The Indian Express has seen him unearthing stories across India from as far as Andaman and Nicobar to the North East. Nitin also covers cricket apart from women’s cricket with a keen interest. Nitin has covered events like the 2010 Commonwealth Games, the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2016 T20 World Cup and the 2017 AIBA World Youth Boxing Championships. An alumnus of School of Communication Studies, Panjab University, from where he completed his Masters in Mass Communications degree, Nitin has been an avid quizzer too. A Guru Nanak Dev University Colour holder, Nitin’s interest in quizzing began in the town of Talwara Township, a small town near the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border. When not reporting, Nitin's interests lie in discovering new treks in the mountains or spending time near the river Beas at his hometown. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
Yui Susaki’s India mission: Some light tourism, eat butter chicken and scope out Indian wrestlers
Paris Olympic bronze medallist Yui Susaki defeated Paris Olympic silver medallist Yuznelyis Lopez Guzman by fall within 85 seconds in one of the Pro Wrestling League's marquee matches. (PHOTO: PWL)
Under-19 World Cup 2026: Mhatre finds form, Ambrish delivers as India cruise past New Zealand
L-R: Ayush Mhatre with the bat and RS Ambrish shone with the ball during India vs New Zealand U19 World Cup league match. (PHOTO: ICC)
'If Pakistan pull out, just imagine Uganda vs India in Ahmedabad': Rashid Latif urges Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket team should pull out from ICC T20 World Cup 2026, says former Pak cricketer Rashid Latif. (PHOTO: AP)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
Before Jaish commander was killed, police had to save civilians he was holding hostage
kathua encounter
'Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,' claims Vidnyan Mane; lawyer says 'no evidence'
Palash Muchhal
Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ says Victoria's dance with son made everyone 'awkward'
Brooklyn Beckham
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Indian woman shares video of restaurant staff cleaning vomit with hands in Tokyo: ‘This mindset keeps Japan clean’
restaurant staff cleaning vomit in Japan
ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
Yui Susaki’s India mission: Some light tourism, eat butter chicken and scope out Indian wrestlers
Paris Olympic bronze medallist Yui Susaki defeated Paris Olympic silver medallist Yuznelyis Lopez Guzman by fall within 85 seconds in one of the Pro Wrestling League's marquee matches. (PHOTO: PWL)
Carney’s manifesto for our times
Carney
‘The antibiotic pipeline is running dangerously dry’: An Expert Explains threat of antimicrobial resistance
anti microbial resistance/antibiotic.
'I was thinking of leaving everything and going to Switzerland': Badshah opens up about his hidden love for watchmaking
badshah loves his greubel
Too big to hop? New research revisits how prehistoric kangaroos moved
A key focus of the study was the fourth metatarsal, a long bone in the foot that is essential for hopping in modern kangaroos. (Image: Unsplash)
Advertisement
Jan 24: Latest News