‘I was trying too hard’: Jasprit Bumrah reveals psychological shift behind his T20 World Cup heroics

Jasprit Bumrah was named the player of the match for the T20 World Cup final with an inspiring spell of 4-14 in his four overs he bowled against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. After the game, Bumrah said that he felt that he had been ‘trying too hard’ before the T20 World Cup.

“Before this tournament I was in that zone where I felt I was trying too hard because I was bowling well but felt I was trying too hard. This tournament I just tried to let the game come to me, and that worked really well. My individual assessment has always been my strength and getting MOTM at my home ground in a World Cup final, it doesn’t get better than that,” Bumrah said during the presentation ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.