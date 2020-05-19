Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Trust is major factor, helps players to discuss insecurities with coaches: Sanjay Bangar

Sanjay Bangar believes that trust in a relationship between a coach and a player helps the latter share his/her insecurities

By: PTI | Updated: May 19, 2020 4:59:40 pm
Sanjay Bangar served as India’s batting coach for five years (Source: AP File)

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has underlined the importance of trust in creating a strong relationship between coaches and players, saying it plays a major role in helping them discuss their insecurities.

“I think trust is a major factor, it could be a mental conditioning coach, or it could be skill coach,” Bangar said on Star Sports’ show ‘Cricket Connected’.

“It’s very important for a coach and player to form that sort of a relationship wherein the player can confide his insecurities with the coach and be rest assured that whatever has been conveyed to the coach or the inner most feelings of a player does not really go outside the two of them.”

Talking about mental conditioning coaches, Bangar said: “The coaches tend to double up as mental conditioning coaches primarily for the reason that they spend a lot of time with the players and number two is the trust that a player enjoys with a particular coach.”

ALSO READ | We have improved against fast bowling due to Raghu, says Virat Kohli on throwdown specialist

The 47-year-old former all-rounder served as the batting coach of the Indian team for five years from 2014 to 2019.

