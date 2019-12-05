Tripura govt assures financial aid to deceased U-23 cricketer Mithun Debbarma’s parents

Mithun was expecting to get into the state team for CK Naidu Tournament. Mithun was expecting to get into the state team for CK Naidu Tournament.

Tripura’s BJP-IPFT government will provide compensation and all possible support to the family of Mithun Debbarma, a cricketer in the Tripura state Under-23 cricket team. Mithun was dropped dead on Wednesday during a practice session at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Stadium.

Speaking to the indianexpress.com, Tripura Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Manoj Kanti Deb said, “We, at the state government, are deeply saddened by his death. We shall provide all possible support to his family”.

The minister added that a financial compensation is being considered for the moment which would be decided by the cabinet. While Mithun’s death is suspected to be caused by cardiac arrest, doctors at Gobinda Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital have declined to comment on anything till post-mortem reports arrive.

Speaking to the media, Jayanta Debnath, coach of the Under-23 state team, said, “We are saddened by the incident and want to express my deepest sympathies to the bereaved family. We at Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) shall decide what to do in this regard”. Mithun was expecting to get into the state team for CK Naidu Tournament.

Mithun, a core member of a 25-member squad of the Under-23 cricket team of Tripura has reported before their coach Jayanta Debnath at MBB Stadium on Tuesday 1 PM. Soon after the arrival of all cricketers, the coach started 10 minutes fitness session with a different kind of exercises. During the fitness session, Mithun rushed to drink water and immediately collapsed on the field. Teammates rushed him to IGM Hospital but the young cricketer breathed his last while on the way to the hospital.

Mihan’s stint in state-level cricket started with the Under-19 cricket team in 2013-14. He played in the CK Naidu Cricket Tournament last year and was called in for the Under-23 team camp this year.

