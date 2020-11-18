Tributes pour in for ex-coach Dean Jones after Karachi Kings lift maiden PSL trophy

Twitter is flooded with tributes for Dean Jones who had taken over as coach of Karachi Kings this year before dying of a heart attack. (AP)

Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) franchise Karachi Kings lifted their trophy on Tuesday night after beating Lahore Qalandars by five wickets. Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones had taken over as coach of Karachi Kings this year and the franchise’s title win was tinged with sadness when they lifted the trophy without Jones.

Jones, 59, died of a heart attack in September when he collapsed in his hotel in Mumbai during his commentary duties with the Indian Premier League (IPL). He had coached in all five editions of the PSL, winning two titles with Islamabad United. This would have been his third PSL title.

PSL teams, former cricketers and cricket fans took to Twitter remembering the coach and his contribution to the tournament. Team Karachi had posed with Dean Jones’ cardboard saying- ‘We miss you!’ when the tournament resumed last week. During the final match, big screen was constantly displaying, “Forever in our hearts, Deano!”

The ICC also congratulated the team for winning the title and wrote,” A special victory for Karachi Kings, which coach Wasim Akram dedicated to the late Dean Jones.” The team is currently coached by Wasim Akram, who was seen in the celebration video posted by the ICC.

A special victory for Karachi Kings, which coach Wasim Akram dedicated to the late Dean Jones 🌟 pic.twitter.com/RM5LIZdbfL — ICC (@ICC) November 17, 2020

Legendary Windies cricketer Viv Richards also remembered Deano as he wrote,” Congratulations @KarachiKingsARY on your maiden @thePSLt20 title. Deano would have been proud & would be all teared up with absolute joy up there.You have earned it boys. For the team, for the country, for the gam, & for Deano. Have a fantastic time! #PSLFinal #HBLPSLVfinal

Congratulations @KarachiKingsARY on your maiden @thePSLt20 title. Deano would have been proud & would be all teared up with absolute joy up there. You have earned it boys. For the team, for the country, for the gam, & for Deano. Have a fantastic time! #PSLFinal #HBLPSLVfinal pic.twitter.com/eUQS3oTBwG — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) November 17, 2020

Remembering the coach, tributes continued flooding in after their victory. Winning skipper Imad Wasim said, “I want to give Dean Jones credit for this win. He taught us things about cricket that very few coaches can teach you. This win is for Dean Jones, Salman Iqbal (owner) and Wasim Akram (coach).”

Akram also paid tribute to Jones in his post-game speech,“We dedicate this win to Dean Jones, our coach and of course wishes to his family back in Melbourne.”

