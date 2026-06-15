Tri Nation A Series 2026 Points Table: Check out standings, highest run scorer and wicket-taker after IND A vs SL A

Tri Nation A Series 2026 Points Table: The India A- vs Sri Lanka- A match went to the Super Over after the match was tied with the hosts coming out on top at the end of the day. Sri Lanka had scored 18 off their Super Over but India could reach only 7 runs even with Vaibha Sooryavanshi in the middle.

Chasing India’s 265-run target, Sadeera Samarawickrama played another gem of an innings as he took Sri Lanka closer to the target. But his wicket in the late stages proved to be the difference as the Lankans could quite get over the line, ultimately falling 1 run short, tying the score.