Tri Nation A Series 2026 Points Table: Check out standings, highest run scorer and wicket-taker after IND A vs SL A

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Tri Nation A Series 2026 Points Table: The India A- vs Sri Lanka- A match went to the Super Over after the match was tied with the hosts coming out on top at the end of the day. Sri Lanka had scored 18 off their Super Over but India could reach only 7 runs even with Vaibha Sooryavanshi in the middle.
Chasing India’s 265-run target, Sadeera Samarawickrama played another gem of an innings as he took Sri Lanka closer to the target. But his wicket in the late stages proved to be the difference as the Lankans could quite get over the line, ultimately falling 1 run short, tying the score.
Earlier, Sooryavanshi once again got out after a flying start but spin bowling all-rounders Suryansh Shedge and Vipraj Nigam hit timely fifties to fish India A out of troubled waters as the visitors scored 265 against Sri Lanka A in a tri-nation series game here on Monday. Shedge smashed 72 off 66 balls while Nigam contributed 51 off 49 balls to rescue India after they were reeling at 143 for 7 at one stage. Sooryavanshi (21 off 14 balls) started by smashing pacer Chamika Gunasekara for a six and couple of boundaries but off-spinner Sahan Arachchige got one to slightly drift wide of his hitting arc and the southpaw hit across the line to spoon it towards point. Skipper Tilak Varma (23) and his in-form deputy Ruturaj Gaikwad (32) added 52 for the third wicket in 9 overs but the Sri Lankan spinners made a comeback on a slowish track.
|POS
|TEAM
|PL
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|Sri Lanka A
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0.494
|4
|2
|India A
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0.032
|2
|3
|Afghanistan A
|2
|1
|1
|0
|-1.392
|2
(Tri-series points table updated after IND-A vs SL-A game)
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|RUNS
|SR
|1
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|3
|204
|86.44
|2
|Sadeera Samarawickrama
|3
|199
|85.04
|3
|Avishka Fernando
|3
|175
|115.13
|4
|Tilak Varma
|3
|149
|73.76
|4
|Suryansh Shedge
|3
|138
|128.97
(Highest run-getter table is updated after the SL A vs IND A game)
|POS
|PLAYER
|INNS
|WICKETS
|AVG
|1
|Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
|3
|5
|17.20
|2
|Mohamed Shiraz
|3
|5
|31.80
|3
|Farmanullah Safi
|2
|5
|25.00
|4
|Abdullah Ahmadzai
|2
|5
|25.40
|5
|Anukul Roy
|3
|4
|25.75
(Highest wicket-taker table is updated after SL A vs IND A game)
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