Trent Boult challenges Virat Kohli ahead of Wellington Test

Trent Boult and Virat Kohli will be playing their first Test this year in Wellington (Source: AP Photo) Trent Boult and Virat Kohli will be playing their first Test this year in Wellington (Source: AP Photo)

New Zealand’s left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult is raring to get on the field after recovering from a fractured hand. Boult aims to take on Virat Kohli head-on in the first Test in Wellington starting February 21.

Boult’s last international appearance was against Australia in the Boxing Day Test last year. The injury forced the 30-year-old to miss the limited-overs series against Kohli’s side.

“That’s personally why I play the game, to get guys like that (Kohli) out and test myself against them, so I can’t wait to get stuck in. But he’s an exceptional player. Everyone knows how great he is,” Boult said ahead of the red-ball fixture.

Boult is looking to use the pacer-friendly conditions at Basin Reserve, Wellington in his first international game of the year.

READ| | Cricket nuts — the Boults of New Zealand

“I’m preparing for a solid wicket. It generally is very good here and goes the full distance (five days). I do enjoy playing here, the history that’s involved, and it’s going to be an exciting week building up. I can’t wait to get out there,” the southpaw said.

Kohli scored 612 runs from 11 innings last year at an average of 68 including two centuries and two half-centuries.

The 31-year-old has had success batting on New Zealand wickets in the longest format of the game. The current No.1 Test batsman has scored 735 runs from 13 innings including two centuries and three half-centuries at an average of 66.81.

The Rotorua-born cricketer geared up for the Test series with a club game where he bowled eight overs.

“I think it is what it is. I have just got to put the last six or so weeks behind me and just back myself to get out there and do my thing. I was pushing in off the long run. I think a couple of the clubbies from Taupo really enjoyed that. It was a good afternoon,”

ALSO READ | Cheteshwar Pujara keen to set record straight in New Zealand

Boult also talked about how he utilised the time off from cricket and spent time with his new-born child.

“Having some time away from the game and having my second son a couple of weeks ago came at quite a good time,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd