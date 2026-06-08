Why are Travis Head & Mitchell Marsh not in Australia’s ODI squad for Bangladesh?

Senior Australian players Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh will miss another ODI series, as Australia announced their squad for the tour of Bangladesh on Monday. Josh Inglis will lead the side in Marsh’s absence, while Oliver Peake and Todd Murphy earned call-ups for the one-dayers in Bangladesh.

Alongside Peake, Matt Short has also been retained for the Bangladesh ODIs after initially being named only for the Pakistan series.

Off-spinner Murphy replaces Tanveer Sangha, the leg-spinner who sustained a hamstring injury during the second ODI against Pakistan in Lahore.

Marsh has been included in the touring party and is set to lead the T20I side. National selector Tony Dodemaide said Marsh is recovering from an ankle injury and will join the side in Dhaka ahead of the T20I series. Dodemaide also confirmed that Head was granted personal leave for the series.