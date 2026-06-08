Why are Travis Head & Mitchell Marsh not in Australia’s ODI squad for Bangladesh?

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Senior Australian players Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh will miss another ODI series, as Australia announced their squad for the tour of Bangladesh on Monday. Josh Inglis will lead the side in Marsh’s absence, while Oliver Peake and Todd Murphy earned call-ups for the one-dayers in Bangladesh.
Alongside Peake, Matt Short has also been retained for the Bangladesh ODIs after initially being named only for the Pakistan series.
Off-spinner Murphy replaces Tanveer Sangha, the leg-spinner who sustained a hamstring injury during the second ODI against Pakistan in Lahore.
Marsh has been included in the touring party and is set to lead the T20I side. National selector Tony Dodemaide said Marsh is recovering from an ankle injury and will join the side in Dhaka ahead of the T20I series. Dodemaide also confirmed that Head was granted personal leave for the series.
“We were hopeful Mitch Marsh would be available for the Bangladesh ODI series, however he is still returning to full fitness from an ankle injury,” said Dodemaide. “Mitch will join the group in Dhaka and begin preparations for the T20I series.
“Travis was initially selected in both the ODI and T20I legs of this Bangladesh tour but has subsequently been granted personal leave for both. We look forward to seeing him again for the top-end Test series against Bangladesh.”
Josh Inglis (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Adam Zampa.
Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa.
AUS vs BAN ODI Series:
1st ODI: June 9, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
2nd ODI: June 11, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
3rd ODI: June 14, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
AUS vs BAN T20I Series:
1st T20I: June 17, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram
2nd T20I: June 19, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram
3rd T20I: June 21, Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram
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