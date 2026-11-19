Various stakeholders in Australian cricket have been offering different versions of events about a certain episode of late. But everyone with an interest in their national game would agree that Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023 was one of the greatest days in the team’s history, as they became 50-over world champions for the sixth time.

Hardly anyone gave them a chance. India were in such irresistible form and on a 10-game dominant winning streak that it seemed the hosts just had to turn up to pick up the World Cup trophy. In fact, the mood going into the final, and during its early exchanges, made it seem more like a coronation than a sporting contest.

It turned on the intervention of one man. Travis Head will be remembered more for his punishing century that turned a chase of 241 into a cakewalk despite the loss of early wickets and turned Australian captain Pat Cummins’s wish into a reality: “Nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent.”

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But arguably, it was Head’s scarcely-believable contribution in the field in the afternoon that ensured that Australia were not left chasing something gargantuan, like New Zealand had to in the semifinal against India.

Rewind

Rohit Sharma had set the tone early in the final, as he had done throughout the tournament – taking the bowlers on, not daunted by the risk, keeping the run rate as high as possible during the Powerplay.

India had reached 66/1 after nine overs when Cummins had the left-field inspiration of bringing on part-time off-spinner Glenn Maxwell. The Aussie skipper may have begun to regret the move after three balls. A six and a four had taken Rohit to 47 off 30 balls with the Indian run rate approaching the stratosphere.

Australia’s Travis Head raises his bat as he celebrates after scoring a century during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final match between Australia and India in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Nov.19, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) Australia’s Travis Head raises his bat as he celebrates after scoring a century during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final match between Australia and India in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Nov.19, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

The final arguably turned on the next ball. In a parallel universe, a leading edge falls in no-man’s land, Rohit rides his luck and puts India on the path of a match-winning total.

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But big finals need players to make their own luck, seize the moment. Enter Head.

With it being the last over of the Powerplay, Rohit was determined to make full use of it. He stepped out on the fourth ball, but in an endeavour to hit the ball too hard, lost shape and miscued the shot. So, instead of going over long-on, the ball skied over the off-side.

However, there was no sweeper on that side. Head ran back from cover, tracking the ball coming over his shoulder. Even after sprinting 15 metres, he had no right to get the ball in his hands before it hit the turf. But a full-length dive running backwards and diagonal, resulted in him getting both hands on the ball for a sensational grab.

Reactions

The Narendra Modi Stadium fell silent. Pictures of spectators with mouths agape and hands on their heads told the story better than words ever could. Even the Australian fielders couldn’t believe, for a moment, what they had just seen. Then the significance of the effort and the enormity of its potential impact hit everyone.

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Australia’s batters Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne celebrate with trophy after winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI) Australia’s batters Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne celebrate with trophy after winning the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI)

Head may well have gone on to win the World Cup with the bat later in the evening, but that catch allowed him the chance to do that on a canter.

“Is that a match-turner!” Ian Smith, who almost always gets the right words to describe an event on a cricket field, exclaimed in commentary.

Impact

He was proved right over the next few hours. The effect of the catch on the match can be gauged by what transpired subsequently. Shreyas Iyer came out and hit his second ball through the covers for a boundary as India closed the Powerplay at 80/2, a run rate of 8.

But the next boundary came only in the 27th over as suddenly it seemed there were 20 Aussies prowling the vast arena. There were only three more fours in the rest of the Indian innings – in the 39th, 42nd and 50th overs. The run rate over the last 40 overs halved to 4 an over, as fans began discussing whether India lacked batting depth. An event at Over 9.4 brought up chinks in the armour of the seemingly-unstoppable juggernaut.

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After the final, Head did little to improve Rohit’s mood when he called him “probably the unluckiest man in the world.” The South Australian later said he found his effort improbable and would have dropped it every time if he had been given the chance a thousand times on such a big stage.

Something to cheer Australian cricket fans in such dire times.